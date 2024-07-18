Moses Bliss has shared a fun video of him and his colleagues Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye

The three gospel singers were seen showing their dance moves as they grooved to Moses Bliss' new song 'E Dey Flow'

The unexpected video of the spiritual singers dancing has stirred different comments from their fans

Gospel singer Moses Bliss, in a bid to promote his new song 'E Dey Flow' and London show, linked up with his colleagues and couple Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye.

Moses, who was recently slammed by actress Ada Abaeme, was seen grooving to his new song with the couple as they displayed their dance moves.

Moses Bliss links up with Sunmisola Agbebi, and her husband Yinka Okeleye.

Source: Instagram

The Daddy Wey Pamper crooner delivered some impressive dance steps alongside Yinka while Sunmisola managed to dish out some moves.

Moses shared the fun video on his Instagram page and asked fans to pick the best dancer between him and the couple.

He wrote:

"Who do you think is the better dancer? @sunmisola_agbebi @yinka_okeleye."

Watch the video of Moses Bliss with Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye below:

Fans react to gospel singers' dance video

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages. Read them below:

yinka_okeleye:

"You guys can now clearly see that I’m the winner of this challenge."

realteejaybaby:

"Aunty Sunmi, what are you doing?. You are my winner sha."

kosykachichi:

"Sunmi's husband is always looking so in love."

nyo_reme:

"As Moses bliss marry Single ladies refuse to Join challenge again."

hey_toyin:

"Now Aunty Sunmi is teaching us how to dance."

charis.touchasooke:

"Sunmisola_agbebi is just so calm when she is not on stage ... Her off stage and the her on stage are totally different... But I love the two version."

gospelmusicmerchant:

"lol, see as Min Yinka Dey look wentin God do for him that is Sunmisola."

Why Ebuka Songs left Moses Bliss' label

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ebuka Songs granted an interview where he detailed what transpired between him and Moses Bliss.

Ebuka Songs noted that his focus is on the kingdom business and that he has been trying to avoid anything that distracts him from that purpose.

He revealed he didn't appear in some of Moses' songs because they were not his kind of music.

