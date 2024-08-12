“Ur Husband Is a Predator”: American Singer Jorji Calls Out Regina Daniels, Tears Into Ned Nwoko
- Nigeria-born American singer Jorji recently went online to share her thoughts about Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko
- In the viral clip, Jorji slammed Regina Daniels for always coming out to advise women on how to live their lives
- The Onlyfans model slammed Regina Daniels's husband, describing him as a man who preys on young women while calling the actress nothing but a prized cattle
Nigerian-born American singer and rapper Independence Akuoma Jorji, better known as Ms Jorji, recently reacted to some of Regina Daniels' actions and comments.
Jorji's comment reacted to Regina Daniels' comments about the recent Hunger Protests and some of her advice to young Nigerian women.
She noted that the actress needed to achieve more in life before she could go around advising young women.
Sweet clip as Regina Daniels, sister whine waist to show off Gen Z vibes:" Tie wrapper come talk again"
Jorji also lambasted Regina Daniels for openly saying one of the biggest gifts she gave her husband was allowing him to deflower her.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A prized cattle and a pedo
In the viral clip, Jorji noted that Regina Daniels is a prized cattle for her husband. At the same time, she stated that Ned Nwoko is a predator who goes around preying on young adolescent girls.
Miss Jorji noted that before Regina Daniels could advise women, she needed to find her purpose as a person and help people stop seeing her as a trophy wife.
Watch the viral clip below:
Comments trail Jorji's video about Regina Daniels
See some of the top comments gathered by Legit.ng:
@i_am_goddess:
"I meaaaannnn is she lying? Not one lie I see in this video."
@koksiewoksie:
"Sixth wife should not be bragging. There were five before you.."
@amakaodum:
"Jorji said what everyone is thinking."
@ashionyee:
"SHE CALLED REG A “PRICED CATTLE” I cringed."
@abby_teee:
"The unspoken truth!!!!💯💯💯 The long and short of what she is saying is…… Enjoy what you have and keep quiet."
@chuks.andre:
"Regina don Jam Akata😂😂😂she thinks say nah us wey she dey use ringlight address."
@bukks107:
"If people are giving such advice, it shouldn’t be Regina cos shes not the example she thinks she is. She should just enjoy her life n stop trying to seek validation for her choices."
@fashioncollection2002:
"Regina married a grandfather and people are praising her for being wife number 6 🙄🙄🙄 If Papa Ned had no money she wouldn’t even look at him twice, she should not come online to preach to us, keep your preaching to yourself o."
Lady Blasts Regina Daniels for Calling Nigerians Ignorant
Legit.ng recalls reporting when a Nigerian lady based in Germany reacted to Regina Daniels' comments about the Hunger protests.
The lady had cautioned the actress for calling some Nigerians ignorant because of some violent actions perpetrated during the #Endbadgovernance protests.
Izzy Ogbeide's video was stirred by one of Regina Daniels' clips, in which she spoke about being called privileged.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Oke-Hortons Nosa (Senior entertainment editor) Oke-Hortons Nosa is a senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of Politics and Governance 2016 (KWASU), M.sc MILD (UNILAG). In 2022, I acquired a certificate in Digital publishing and advanced networking skills. I used to be a sports show presenter at KOKO. Previous work experience with Hortielaurieblogspot and KOKO.ng, culminating in over 7 years of work experience. Email: oke-hortons@corp.legit.ng