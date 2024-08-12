Nigeria-born American singer Jorji recently went online to share her thoughts about Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko

In the viral clip, Jorji slammed Regina Daniels for always coming out to advise women on how to live their lives

The Onlyfans model slammed Regina Daniels's husband, describing him as a man who preys on young women while calling the actress nothing but a prized cattle

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nigerian-born American singer and rapper Independence Akuoma Jorji, better known as Ms Jorji, recently reacted to some of Regina Daniels' actions and comments.

Jorji's comment reacted to Regina Daniels' comments about the recent Hunger Protests and some of her advice to young Nigerian women.

Onlyfans star Jorji recently shared her thoughts about Regina Daniesl and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko. Photo credit: @msjorji/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She noted that the actress needed to achieve more in life before she could go around advising young women.

Jorji also lambasted Regina Daniels for openly saying one of the biggest gifts she gave her husband was allowing him to deflower her.

A prized cattle and a pedo

In the viral clip, Jorji noted that Regina Daniels is a prized cattle for her husband. At the same time, she stated that Ned Nwoko is a predator who goes around preying on young adolescent girls.

Miss Jorji noted that before Regina Daniels could advise women, she needed to find her purpose as a person and help people stop seeing her as a trophy wife.

Watch the viral clip below:

Comments trail Jorji's video about Regina Daniels

See some of the top comments gathered by Legit.ng:

@i_am_goddess:

"I meaaaannnn is she lying? Not one lie I see in this video."

@koksiewoksie:

"Sixth wife should not be bragging. There were five before you.."

@amakaodum:

"Jorji said what everyone is thinking."

@ashionyee:

"SHE CALLED REG A “PRICED CATTLE” I cringed."

@abby_teee:

"The unspoken truth!!!!💯💯💯 The long and short of what she is saying is…… Enjoy what you have and keep quiet."

@chuks.andre:

"Regina don Jam Akata😂😂😂she thinks say nah us wey she dey use ringlight address."

@bukks107:

"If people are giving such advice, it shouldn’t be Regina cos shes not the example she thinks she is. She should just enjoy her life n stop trying to seek validation for her choices."

@fashioncollection2002:

"Regina married a grandfather and people are praising her for being wife number 6 🙄🙄🙄 If Papa Ned had no money she wouldn’t even look at him twice, she should not come online to preach to us, keep your preaching to yourself o."

Lady Blasts Regina Daniels for Calling Nigerians Ignorant

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a Nigerian lady based in Germany reacted to Regina Daniels' comments about the Hunger protests.

The lady had cautioned the actress for calling some Nigerians ignorant because of some violent actions perpetrated during the #Endbadgovernance protests.

Izzy Ogbeide's video was stirred by one of Regina Daniels' clips, in which she spoke about being called privileged.

Source: Legit.ng