Daniel Regha has slammed Asake's song with Wzkid on his new album Lungu Boy, adding that he was more of a name than an artist now

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigeria Afro-fusion music star Ololade Ahmed, widely known as Asake premiered his third studio album on August 9, 2024

The second track on the project MMS features award-winning star Wizkid, but Daniel Regha said his verse for a major flop

Nigerian critic Daniel Regha has taken to his official Twitter account, where he slammed music star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, over his song with Asake on Lungu Boy.

The YBNL signee released his new project with 15 tracks, with number 2 being a collaboration with Wizkid on a track named MMS.

Daniel Regha says Wizkid's verse on MMS was poor.



Daniel Regha blasts Wizkid

However, Daniel Regha seemed displeased about the Blessing crooner's verse on the song and took to Twitter to floor it.

According to him, Wizkid did not add much value to the song and is more of a name than an actual artist.

Regha said:

"Wizkid is more of a name than an artiste at the moment, he added nothing to "MMS" artistically speaking as it would've made no difference if he wasn't featured. Asake carried the song with his verse (which isn't all that great lyrically), plus the chorus gave life to the track.The track is a solid 4/10 tho. No offense."

See his full post below:

It will be recalled that Asake gave us a teaser of Lungu Boy's full track list a couple of days ago, which excited many of his lovers.

Fans react to Daniel Regha's tweet

See some comments below:

@tobijubril_:

"Wizkid added everything to “MMS” and it’s a solid 10/10 clean your ears Regha."

@Fortunatebackup:

"After listening to Wizkid right now i will only advice him to resign from making music and chase other career."

@LamiFx:

"I don finally see the person tweet I dey wait for."

@flyniggaburner:

"Asake fit first Davido win Grammy sha."

@lifeofolaa:

"4/10 too much bro."

@Dhavidote:

"As Nigerians, we should all come together to beg Wizkid to quit music and choose a new career path."

@IamDannyben:

"Na why you be my guy.'

@LeoDynacy2342:

"Wizkid just settle down spoil am."

Source: Legit.ng