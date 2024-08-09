Nigerian filmmaker and human rights activist Stanley Ontop recently took to his social media page to celebrate one of his latest feats

The social media influencer shared a clip of an SUV, Mercedes Benz, which recently acquired with loads of gratitude to God for blessing him after years of suffering

However, Stanley Ontop's video has been met with fierce criticism from netizens with many accusing him of using Junior Pope's death to chase clout and cashout

Nigerian filmmaker and human rights activist Stanley Nwoke, aka Ontop, has been severely criticized after a video of him celebrating his new car went viral.

The social media influencer and commentator was among the first to announce the death of the late Nollywood actor Junior Pope.

Reactions have trailed the trending clips of Stanley Ontop's new N25m SUV. Photo credit: @stanley_ontop

Netizens bashed Stanley Ontop for going on Facebook Live to have conversations around Junior Pope's death when the actor was still in the hospital struggling to stay alive.

Many have attributed Stanley Ontop's recent popularity to how he meddled in Junior Pope's painful death.

Stanley Ontop buys N25m Mercedes Benz

The actor-turned-humanitarian shared a clip of his new car on his page and attached a lengthy comment, sharing stories of his humble beginnings.

He shared how he and his mum used to sell pure water, Akara, and push a Wheelbarrow on the streets of Abuja to earn a livelihood.

See Stanley Ontop's new car below:

Netizens react as Ontop buys a new whip

Here are some of the comments that trailed Stanley Ontop's new car gathered by Legit.ng:

@janemena:

"Congratulations StanStan. This car will always take you places in Jesus name."

@ekene_umenwa:

"Congratulations bro wow."

@tcokafor:

"Still carry am come carry me tomorrow."

@radiogad:

"Congratulations my Gee."

@agbfilm:

"Third key already , we no d show ourselves normally .. Make them wait for estate."

@commotbody1:

"After una kill Junior Pope na wetin una use the money wey un collect buy be this issokay o."

@officialkinzo55:

"All clout wey u use JP chase don finally start to dey pay. Junior Pope will haunt u."

Junior Pope’s mother feels her son was killed

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas revealed that the late Junior Pope’s mother was suspicious about her son’s death.

Recall the departed thespian died on April 10 alongside four other crew members while commuting via water for Adanma Luke’s forthcoming movie, The Other Side of Life.

During a recent interview, the AGN president spoke about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother, who believes her son was killed.

