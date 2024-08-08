Heavy reactions have trailed a new picture of Nigerian veteran rapper MI Abaga and popular basketball player Chiney Ogwumike

In the photo, the two stood beside each other, but the vast difference in their heights caused internet users to react

While some thought that the new photo of them at a recent event was cute, others seem to have varying concerns

A new photo of Nigerian rapper and serial hitmaker Jude Lemfani Abaga, aka MI Abaga, has gone viral on social media.

The rapper, who recently made strong revelations about his junior colleague Wizkid, was spotted at an event with Nigerian-American professional basketball, Chiney Ogwumike.

While many admired their photo together, others concerned themselves with the difference in their heights, which was glaring in the picture.

Furthermore, their pose made it even more hilarious, as it looked like Chiney's right arm was pointing directly behind MI's head.

Chiney captioned the post praising MI Abaga for always coming through for her.

She wrote:

"Always grateful for the support! (literally 🤣🤝🏾)"

See the photo here:

It will be recalled that Legit.ng previously reported the MI's solid defence of rap music after his junior colleague, Wizkid shaded the genre.

According to the rapper, it was such a great year for the genre; regardless of what anyone has to say,

Fans react to MI picture with Chiney

See how many Nigerians reacted below:

@dimivibrant16:

"I don't know how y'all see it...but this pic looks disrespectful. Chiney u can do better."

@onah_boy:

"THE GOAT IS THE GOAT REGARDLESS,"

@insidious_ii:

"Thought that was Kendrick without my glasses."

@Brave_Xpensive:

"Mr Incredible."

@dollardreams5:

"Na my Goat I blame."

@Sir_Adeeyy:

"Yooh. This is wicked."

