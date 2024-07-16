A video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin speaking about his miracle soap being government-approved is trending online

The cleric who has launched different products disclosed in the video that the miracle soap has a NAFDAC number

Some netizens suggested that Prophet Jeremiah's action was a move to keep the likes of Verydarkman away from his business

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM), in a viral video that recently re-emerged on social media, disclosed that his miracle soap has the government's approval.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Fufeyin had unveiled a miracle soap, along with a spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed, some weeks back.

The popular cleric, who disclosed that he also uses miracle soap and that it works for him, stated that it also has a registered number from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

A caption on the video, which was reshared, read:

"Verydarkblackman don't even try it oh, our soap has NAFDAC number."

Watch video of prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin speaking about his soap below:

What netizens are saying about Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's soap

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens called on controversial activist Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, to take action. Read them below:

Tonia_dimma

"Verydarkman this is your calling, spoil business for them I dey your back but commot mouth for protest."

kunmiadelokiki:

"There's no difference between a juju man and pastors these days! The only physical distinction is that one wears a suit and their soap probably isn't black. Origina Banga Soup Wey No Dey Sour!

OriginaLeeWey:

"Miracle soap? Them suppose arrest you for this epa."

Govmentson:

"The fear of VDM is the beginning of coordination."

LunchHourShow

"Sadly poverty and other problems will push many to go buy this ordinary soap for a miracle soap. God's miracles come at no cost! Did Jesus charge anybody for miracles?"

Prophet Jeremiah rolls out products prices

Legit.ng also recently reported that the likes of Tunde Ednut and Nosa Rex, among others, reacted to Prophet Jeremiah's new products.

The products included miracle water, fastlane water, among others.

However, the prices tagged for each of the products left people talking.

