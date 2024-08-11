VeryDarkMan has continued to call out Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin after he was sued for N1 billion

The social media critic recently dug up an old video of the cleric prophesying to a young lady

The lady's response in the video has spurred reactions as netizens berated the cleric

Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has returned to social media with another video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and a female church member.

Recall that VDM shared a video of him at NAFDAC'S office, where he filed a petition against the cleric miracle products.

VDM reacts as lady looks confused as Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin prophesies to her. Credit: @verydarkblackman @prophetjeremiahfufeyin

Source: Instagram

The online critic seems to be gathering evidence against the cleric, who recently filed N1 billion lawsuit against him as he recently dug up an old video.

VDM comments on an old video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and a lady

In the video, the cleric was seen prophesying to a lady about her past and her family as he linked her to ancestral gods, which she denied knowing about.

The prophet then moved on to terming her an 'Ashawo' a local parlance for prostitute.

Reacting to the video, VDM suggested that the cleric was trying to force his prophecy on the lady.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

"Papa j i decided to post this now because i know you will be preparing for tomorrow’s service,PAPA WHY YOU DEY HOLD HER CLOTH."

Watch video below:

Reactions trail video of Prophet and church member

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

MESIGO422:

"The girl looks confused."

MAgbogidi:

"God is using VDM to expose the fraud going on in that place. I've never seen that man quote a single Bible passage. Every time, he claims to be a powerful prophet, but these are charlatans."

fortunateozuyak:

"If she for Dey her house them for call her Ashawo?"

MalcolmAlkalee:

"How can people still believe these fake miracle/prophecy shows? These so-called Prophets exploiting vulnerable people with fake things need to be stopped. One of the reasons why my Guy signed out of Christianity."

Temmy_Dayo_:

"Nawa for this man o So obvious."

Prophet Jeremiah shares testimonies about his healing water

Hours after Verydarkman's video in NAFDAC's office went viral, the clergyman shared more testimony videos of his healing water from his church members.

Among the various clips he shared, one of them claimed that his illness had several conflicting medical test results. Ranging from HIV and Kidney infection to cancer of the blood to cancer of the leg after an attack he had in his office

Source: Legit.ng