Drama As VeryDarkMan Digs Up Video of Lady Looking Confused As Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Prophesies
- VeryDarkMan has continued to call out Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin after he was sued for N1 billion
- The social media critic recently dug up an old video of the cleric prophesying to a young lady
- The lady's response in the video has spurred reactions as netizens berated the cleric
Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has returned to social media with another video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and a female church member.
Recall that VDM shared a video of him at NAFDAC'S office, where he filed a petition against the cleric miracle products.
The online critic seems to be gathering evidence against the cleric, who recently filed N1 billion lawsuit against him as he recently dug up an old video.
VDM comments on an old video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and a lady
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
In the video, the cleric was seen prophesying to a lady about her past and her family as he linked her to ancestral gods, which she denied knowing about.
The prophet then moved on to terming her an 'Ashawo' a local parlance for prostitute.
Reacting to the video, VDM suggested that the cleric was trying to force his prophecy on the lady.
Captioning the video, he wrote:
"Papa j i decided to post this now because i know you will be preparing for tomorrow’s service,PAPA WHY YOU DEY HOLD HER CLOTH."
Watch video below:
Reactions trail video of Prophet and church member
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:
MESIGO422:
"The girl looks confused."
MAgbogidi:
"God is using VDM to expose the fraud going on in that place. I've never seen that man quote a single Bible passage. Every time, he claims to be a powerful prophet, but these are charlatans."
Tems: Oyinbo man tattoos singer's face on body, her reaction to the gesture sparks debate online: "No hug?"
fortunateozuyak:
"If she for Dey her house them for call her Ashawo?"
MalcolmAlkalee:
"How can people still believe these fake miracle/prophecy shows? These so-called Prophets exploiting vulnerable people with fake things need to be stopped. One of the reasons why my Guy signed out of Christianity."
Temmy_Dayo_:
"Nawa for this man o So obvious."
Prophet Jeremiah shares testimonies about his healing water
Hours after Verydarkman's video in NAFDAC's office went viral, the clergyman shared more testimony videos of his healing water from his church members.
Among the various clips he shared, one of them claimed that his illness had several conflicting medical test results. Ranging from HIV and Kidney infection to cancer of the blood to cancer of the leg after an attack he had in his office
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng