DJ Cuppy has returned to the university for her fourth-degree months after she hinted at returning to school

The billionaire daughter dropped an update about her fourth degree on her social media timeline

DJ Cuppy's return to school has triggered mixed reactions from her Nigerian fans and followers

Billionaire heiress and disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has confirmed her return to school to earn a fourth degree.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the 31-year-old daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, in June had made an announcement in a video about going back to school.

DJ Cuppy confirms returning to university. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

However, in a tweet on Wednesday, August 7, Cuppy revealed she was already back in school.

"What if I told you that I had already started uni again," she wrote via her X handle.

See her tweet below:

The billionaire daughter is, however, yet to reveal the name of her university and the new degree she is studying for.

Recall that Cuppy bagged her third degree and second master’s (MSc) from the University of Oxford, England.

What people are saying as Cuppy returns to university

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions, read them below:

theladyjane_:

"I was in school when you started the last one You finished that one, rested and started a new one Guess what? I’m still in 300L."

symplyDAPO:

"Knowledge can never be wasted."

beri_grizou

"You see why them no gree date you?? Shey you fit read wetin you write like this?"

AyodeleII

"As love no work, academics dey work!"

Atandalukman_:

"You have the money, you’re from a rich home."

stritmotivation:

"The book wey ur papa no read, na u wan help am read am."

mayy_rhee

"Omo na school I dey when you start that one oooo I’m in still in this same school."

Source: Legit.ng