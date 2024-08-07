Nigerian singer Paul PSquare’s new wife, Ivy Zenny, has gotten fans excited with a video showing her baby bump

The heavily pregnant young lady was playing dress up when she showcased her growing baby bump to the joy of fans

Ivy’s stomach drew the attention of many fans and they took to the comment section to speak about it

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare’s new wife, Ivy ‘Zenny’ Ifeoma, recently caused some excitement on social media over her baby bump.

The young lady, who is also a social media influencer, was seen playing dress-up on her Instagram page when she shared a video that gave fans a clearer view of her stomach.

Fans react as Ivy showcases baby bump. Photos: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Ivy had been trailed by rumours of being pregnant for her man, Paul PSquare, but she never openly acknowledged them, leaving fans to find clues by themselves.

After Ivy shared a video of her getting dressed in orange and blue boubou dresses, her protruding belly was evident despite her wearing a big outfit.

Fans react to Ivy Zenny’s baby bump

As expected, Ivy Zenny’s baby bump got many netizens excited. Some of them took to her comment section to share their thoughts. Read what they had to say below:

am_ara_chee:

“Omgggg the bump😭.”

Rokk_surprises:

“You can stand the smell of perfume in your pregnancy???😳 girllll I really want to be YOU in my next pregnancy!”

amadichima_p:

“Now the baby bump is there.”

Sstar_swt:

“Pregnancy ds & dat, y'll should leave ds lady already.”

aluelamk:

“You are blessed 😇 and highly favored 👩🏻🕊️✝️🙏.”

Assumpta_fficial:

“Glowing pregnancy 😍.”

Nyanajiek:

“@ivy_zenny Been waiting for a full pic to see the pregnancy 🤰 😂😍❤️.”

style_panache:

“I love when ladies carry their bump gracefully and respectfully. Not splashing naked bump everywhere 😍.”

nickey_pearls:

“Ateee😍 now I want a bump too😭😭😭.”

__slim_barbie:

“Safe delivery mama 😌.”

christian_abang:

“Pregy looks good on you mama😍😍😍.”

chioma_uzor:

“Pregnancy sure looks great on you!”

Paul PSquare gifts Ivy SUV push gift

Legit.ng had earlier reported that singer and half of Psquare, Paul Okoye, stirred excitement among his fans after he seemingly confirmed that he and his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, are expecting their first child.

Rudeboy confirmed the pregnancy reports to be accurate as he dropped a hint while sharing a photo of a new Range Rover SUV he bought for his wife as a ‘push gift'.

Source: Legit.ng