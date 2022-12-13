Nigerian actor Adewale Alebiosu has opened up on his many roles as an Ifa priest in many Yoruba movies

Alebiosu, who is known for always reciting incantations when playing the role of a herbalist in movies said it had adverse effects on him in reality

According to the actor, there are repercussions for such role as he warned upcoming actors interested in acting as Ifa Priest in movies

Popular Yoruba actor, who is known for acting Ife priest roles in movies, Adewale Alebiosu has opened up on how it has affected him in reality.

Adewale Alebiosu in an interview with BBC Yoruba revealed that some of the incantations he recites in movies had adverse effects on him in real life.

He added that he never knew the incantations he was reciting could come to haunt him in real life as he advised upcoming actors to be prayerful.

In his words:

“I never knew there was so much more to the incantations I was delivering. I thought I was just delivering my lines, not knowing there are repercussions to follow. Whenever I get home after the act, while I sleep I would see some strange beings and some would turn to goats and start biting me.”

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

phorget:

"Tomorrow he will still act babalawo."

samfloxin:

"The gods are watching him even at movie locations."

habsydiamond:

"The job is not paying much so baba dey strategies in other to cut the herbalist actors population into half.. so that pay go improve.. this guy get sense die mehn."

holybaddo:

"Later person go call am Superstition."

blessedmercy8:

"Daily confessions can materialize over time in the speakers life. That's why we should be careful what we confess with our mouth because life and death lies in the tongue."

