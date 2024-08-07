Nigerian hypeman God Over Everything (GOE) has unveiled a signee after parting ways with his former protege, Barber Chair

GOE was spotted in a viral video with his new star as they showed off their hyping skills for all to see

The hypeman's new signee's skills have left people talking as several netizens applauded him

Popular hypeman God Over Everything (GOE), whose real name is Adesina Taiwo, recently trended on social media after he was spotted with a new artist shortly after he parted ways with his now-former protege, Muiz Akanbi, aka Barber Chair.

GOE who referred to his new signee as ‘God Over Junior’ was spotted singing and hyping with the youngster in a video that has gone viral.

Hypeman GOE spotted with his new signee. Credit: @moneygee

A clip showed the moment the hypeman introduced the young boy to his fans before they began to hype in sync with a beat playing in the background.

However, the young boy caught attention with the way he dropped his bars perfectly and clearly, stirring applause from people.

Watch the video of GOE and his new signee below:

Recall that GOE made it to the spotlight after Wizkid gifted him N20 million.

Fans react as GOE unveils new signee

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the collaboration between GOE and his newest protege. Read the comments below:

juicehopefk9

"Omoh make we no lie this new boy sabi pass babar chair."

cityboysbig7:

"Lovely he is not giving up on helping young ones."

fa.wzy4756:

"Omo this one bad pass babbler chair oo see cool vibes."

wf_sammyrichie1:

"This one good pass baba chair."

dreay07

"If person own no spoil, another person own no Dey sweet, think abt it."

iamthreenity:

"Omo the new boy good ooo."

heisp.brown

"Nothing you go tell me,this small boy they pass kpo the vibes here nor be ordinary."

