Fans Groan at Pastor Jerry Eze's Message To Parents Who Watch BBN With Kids: "He is Saying D Truth"
- A Popular Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze, is trending online following a statement her uttered about parents and Big Brother Naija
- The pastor, who was recently announced as one with the highest YouTube earnings, slammed Nigerian parents for watching the reality TV show with their children
- His message to them came during one of his preaching sessions, igniting a gazillion reactions on the internet
A post by a Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations, NSPPD, has gone viral and reached the front pages of blogs.
In the video recording sighted by Legit.ng, the pastor blasted Nigerian parents who watch Big Brother Naija with their children.
The pastor, whose YouTube earnings hit N7B, noted that such parents sow "bad" seeds into their kids.
Seyi Law writes open letter to Tinubu, hails him for amazing work so far: "Sense has unfollowed you"
It is unclear where the message originated, but it caused massive reactions online. While the majority opposed his stance, the minority believed that the cleric was right.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
In his words:
"Shame on you"
Watch the video here:
Pastor Jerry Eze will not be the first to condemn people who take an interest in the show, as celebrities like Destiny Etiko initially slammed Nigerians for engaging
Some Nigerians have also frowned at the return of the Reality TV show, as they think it is a major distraction for Nigerians at a time like this, considering the economic downturn.
Peeps react to Jerry Eze's message
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@cyntik08:
"Why should children be watching big brother? He is simply saying the truth."
@chi.ekwe"
"Rest oga, focus on cashing out on the pulpit.let big brother focus on cashing out on television."
@lamosivibes:
"Abeg make una rest. Big brother, Jerry Eze oo all of you are content creator trying to make money off people."
@iloh_precious:
"Regina Daniels and Pastor Jerry are shouting on us."
@love_perkins_platform:
"Why children go dey watch big brother?"
@wjshops_fabrics:
"Only God knows d number of pple way go advice us today."
Pastor Jerry Eze reveals he is at war
Famous Nigerian clergyman Pastor Jerry Eze has sent many netizens into overdrive with some comments he shared online.
The famous televangelist shared different comments about the travails of being a cleric in a series of posts.
Pastor Jerry Eze also spoke about dealing with lies spread about him and his flock by other clergies.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng