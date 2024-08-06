BBNaija star, Saga, has touched the hearts of fans with his emotional remembrance of his late mother

On his Instagram page, the reality star recounted how he lost his mum at the age of 49, a decade ago

The BBNaija star vowed to give out N100,000 to 10 of his motherless fans and netizens reacted to the post

BBNaija star Okusaga Adeolu ‘Saga’ is making headlines over his memorial to his late mother, B’Okus.

Recall that Saga always made it known while on the BBNaija show that he was a mummy’s boy as he recollected some of the sweet memories he had with her.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the reality show star, actor, artist, influencer, and engineer dedicated an emotional post to the memory of his late mother, who died 10 years ago when he was just 21.

According to Saga, he was writing his final exams when the news of his mother’s death was broken to him. The public figure said he thought he would die at the time. He went on to say he hoped his mother was proud of what he had made of his life.

Saga then went on to announce that he would be giving out N100,000 to 10 of his motherless fans. He also stated the conditions they had to follow.

The BBNaija star’s video included a series of heartwarming photos he took with his mother when she was alive. In his caption, he wrote in part:

“For 21 years you equipped me with everything I needed. Every skill, from how to draw, sing, act, speak, perform, control my stuttering tongue, hard work, smart work, dignity of labour, love God, guard, protect and unite the family, love myself, neighbors and God, be a social butterfly, care for women and even how to be a good husband and father. It was a crash course.

For all of these, I will call you my Angel.. B’Okus. You’re gone but can never be forgotten.. I will tell my kids tales, the tales about how you mistakenly spat while driving from our car to another man’s face (someone that was going Jeje, driving his own car, not knowing his face will catch spit at some point) and we apologized and I had the hardest laugh.”

See Saga’s touching post below:

Fans react as Saga remembers late mum

Saga’s fans and celebrity colleagues took to his comment section to react to his emotional post. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

enioluwaofficial:

“She raised a King, her footprints are here and we see them in you.❤️”

kingcregx:

“Your mum would be proud bro 🙏🏾🤍.”

mademoiselle_curlyb:

“🙏❤️❤️❤️ God bless you 👏 This was so thoughtful 😢.”

sheggzolusemo:

“Love this bro.”

flairtitude:

“She’s definitely proud of you dearest 🤗.”

Preshstagram:

“Such a blessing you are. Thank you, Saga! 🤎”

Sandraokunzuwa:

“Saga with the good heart . Well done dear may the good lord continue to comfort you.”

Tssghana_:

“Saga u made me cry. I miss my mum so much!”

Fif.iafrika:

“28th August this year,marks exactly 10 years since my mom passed away 😭..let me tell you,the pain never goes away but we move by God's grace❤️.”

naacute_dimples:

“Awwww❤️❤️ i miss my mum too, she is my super mom🙏God’s got us.”

omoyosolaoluwa:

“Hmmmm. Honestly I don’t know where to start from. My biological mother left me Dad at age 3, my step mother took me in with her 2 children. This woman is my life cos she gave me everything good things she could. She was pregnant and gave birth to a Boy child and after birth she was bleeding and bled to death 😭. I was destabilized when I heard she died. I cried for months even to this day if i think of her I still cry. During 2001 the bomb blast that happened in Ikeja out of our own children she couldn’t see any but she only took me hoping to see her children but after some days my siblings came back home. That woman is a good woman and she’s my MOTHER ❤️.”

