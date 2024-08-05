Nigerian socialite and crossdresser, Bobrisky’s release from jail has continued to draw attention from fans

Just recently, the public figure was seen showing off his curves after his return from prison, in a viral video

Bobrisky’s body in the video drew a lot of comments from Nigerians with some of them claiming he added weight

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye ‘Bobrisky’ is back to showing off his body on social media shortly after his release from jail.

Recall that the public figure was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to naira mutilation following his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky shows off his post-prison body. Photos: @Bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal, took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself with Bobrisky as the crossdresser flaunted his new body.

In the video, Bob noted that he came back from jail with a nice body as he turned around to face his backside to the camera.

See the video below:

Fans react as Bobrisky flaunts post-prison body

The video of Bobrisky showcasing his body after leaving prison soon trended on social media and had netizens dropping hot takes. Read some of what they had to say about it below:

veevogee:

“He went on a vacation. He only stayed off social media. Dassol.”

Her_ly5style_:

“Bobrisky can never be caught unfresh 😂 Makeup artist was waiting patiently for him at the prison gate 😂.”

ye_am_chichi:

“Bobrisky was never in prison 😂😂 They lied to us 😂😂 He went for vacation 😂.”

tooma_co:

“Bob come fresh pass who go abroad 😢.”

addyluveo:

“This guy looks fresh pass wey no go jail!!😂.”

carcontinent:

“Be like Bob come dey glow pass before o, shey I no go advise una when dey change skin care anyhow to try 6 months in prison ?😂”

Kats_esq:

“Bob was in obscurity enjoying life! She looks good 😊.”

Esan_doctor:

“Senior man, Be like say you wear yansh, Abe na only me dey see am, who else noticed🤨.”

Call_me_shanny_:

“Prison looks good on him 😮she added more weight.”

