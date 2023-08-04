Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Saga recently revealed that days before the All-Star Show kicked off, he was already aware of the old stars that were going back on the show

Saga shared this information with Legit.ng during a recent interview where he spoke about the BBNaija All-Star and why he is glad he wasn't invited back into Biggie's house

The multi-talented artist, content creator and aspiring movie star shared with us his favourites to emerge the winner of the All-Star show

Life couldn't be sweeter now for the reality TV star turn prolific artist Adeoluwa Okusaga, better known as Saga.

He recently had a seat down with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, where he revealed why he isn't one of the old housemates brought back for the All-Star show and why he is glad he wasn't invited.

Ex-BBNaija star Saga shares his thoughts about the All-Star and why he wasn't angry when invited back to the show. Photo credit: @bigbrothernaija/@sagaadeolu

I accepted my fate when I wasn't invited - Saga said

The former BBNaija housemate, currently in Valhetta, Malta promoting his artworks and on vacation, noted that he didn't feel slighted when he wasn't invited to the All-Star show and quickly accepted his fate.

"Honestly, I wasn't invited. But I think I am fine with it because I have my own things going on. I have a lot of work to do. If I were invited and went back on the show, I wouldn't be in Malta showcasing my artwork. I accepted my fate when I was invited and just focused on my business. To dedicated another three months of my life to BBNaija, something I had done before I don't think It would have been worth it."

He continued saying:

"I knew literally everyone that was going to be on the show before it even kicked off at all. So no one back on the show came as a surprise. "

I am rooting for everybody, whoever wins, I am at peace with it - Saga on his favourite HM to win

Saga also shared with us his favourites to emerge as the All-Star champion. He revealed why he thought it would be a close fight.

He said:

"Haa! to pick my favourite, that would be hard o. I don't know o. I am rooting for everybody to win. They should even share the money equally. I have a lot of friends there, from Whitemoney to Cross, Neo my Gee, Angel, Pere my bro even Adekunle. So in truth, I'm supporting all of them. That's why I haven't made a post about anybody back in the house. I wish all of them the best."

Saga gushes as BBNaija stars, Ebuka, SoSo, Kemz & others storm art gallery opening

As many have defined it, art is an expression of a state of mind. However, according to Saga Adeoluwa, he said:

"Art is a language; art is supposed to speak for you even when you're not there."

This was precisely what Saga achieved recently when he allowed the public into his state of mind as he spoke to them with his artworks.

The BBNaija season six housemate finally achieved a dream that held sway on his conscience for a while as he opened his art gallery for public viewing.

