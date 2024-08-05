A Nigerian man invested a lot of money to train his girlfriend up to HND level at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko

The man was training the lady using money he earned from his business at Anambra State University, Uli

After training his girlfriend, the man was left heartbroken after the lady dumped him after she graduated from Oko Poly

A Nigerian businessman was left in pain after his girlfriend dumped him and married another man.

The man was the one training the lady in question in school and making sure she lived well.

His girlfriend was a student at Federal Polytechnic, Oko, and he supported her through school up to the HND level.

The man's story was told on X by Obiasogu David who said the man owned a shop at the Anambra State University, Uli.

At the end of her studies when the man was hoping to marry her, the lady broke up with him and instead announced her marriage to another man.

The story reads:

"She started off with appreciation to him for “everything he had done for her.” She managed to speak with this guilt and yet, “I don’t care” voice. Then, after she’s done with her rigmarole, she finally dropped the bombshell. She had been engaged since October, that year to another man but kept it to herself, waiting for her wedding plans to be finalized, first. She’s getting married in that December. Recall, he had planned with her, to have their introduction that December. Of course, his first thought was it’s a dark joke or a prank. Just before he could drop the question, “are you joining,” she cut in and told him she’d send him an IV soonest and ended the call."

When the man protested, the lady told him to calculate all the money he spent on her so that her new man would pay. The man walked away and never returned.

Reactions as man gets dumped by his girlfriend

@Bethel_possible said:

"Who no go no go know. Same thing happened to one of my big bro here in Benin but the outcome was disastrous because the girl paid for it dearly."

@OghenemueroG said:

"I wouldn't train a lady that doesn't have at least a kid for me; It's how our fathers did it in their time."

