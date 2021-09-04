Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong has now become a father of two as his wife recently welcomed a baby boy

Daniel's wife Toyosi took to her social media page to share the great news with her friends and followers

Fans of the actor and the followers of his wife took to her comment section to congratulate her on their newborn

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong and his media personality wife Toyosi as they have welcomed their second child.

Toyosi shared the news on social media with adorable birth photos of their boy.

Actor Daniel Etim Effiong and his wife welcome their second child. Photos: @the_toyosi

Source: Instagram

Actor Daniel Effiong is now a dad of two

Announcing the birth of their son, Toyosi shared a photo showing the moment the little boy was born. With tears in her eyes, she hef on tightly to her baby who was wrapped in a white shawl.

Toyosi also shared a video showing the hand of a white nurse massaging her forehead after the delivery.

In the caption that accompanied the photo, she said

"I’ve tried to take pretty pictures after this… I imagined I’d have my edges laid, brows brow-y, eyes lined, lashes lashed but my attempt at pretty paled in comparison to this unfiltered moment and it’s this moment for me… 40 weeks later, welcoming this loaded king and priest to the world with sounds of “There is a Place” on replay in the background…

"GOD is faithful. HE started the process and finished it beautifully. I’ll never take it for granted and I couldn’t have had a better partner to procreate with. I love you even more @etimeffiong. You’re very okay, promise."

Nigerians congratulate Daniel and his wife

dacious__:

"Congratulations."

bettyirabor:

"Oh wow.... Awesome God. Congratulations Mrs ETIM EFFIONG."

iamenado:

"Awwwwww. Congratulations guys @etimeffiong."

stephaniecoker:

"Congratulations mama! Praise God."

officialbovi:

"Congratulations."

theonlychigul:

"A world changer has come into the world."

diane.russet:

"Awww congratulations."

emmanuelikubese:

"Congratulations @the_toyosi and @etimeffiong. God bless you both."

oliveemodi:

"Awwwwww this is sooooo beautiful. Congratulations Toyosi."

wofaifada:

"God is good ❤️❤️❤️❤️congrats mama."

miss.joi:

"Congratulations Toyo. ❤️ God is good."

