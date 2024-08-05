Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has begun to entertain fans and netizens barely hours after his release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre in style

The controversial act shook the internet on the morning of Monday, August 5, as videos captured him outside the prison

One of the recent viral videos saw Bob full of energy as he vibed to the popular South African Tshwala Bam and spurred reactions from netizens

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has celebrated his release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre in style.

Recall that on April 12, 2024, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for misusing naira notes.

Bobrisky danced to Tshwala Bam song. Credit: @bobrisky222

A recent video of the controversial act in the midst of his friends and celebrities saw him dancing to the popular South African single Tshwala Bam featuring Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

Bob was seen in the tear-rubber car that picked him up from prison, exercising one of his best hobbies, dancing as he vibed to the sensational hit song.

Watch the video below:

Bobrisky continues to spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

toyinsing01:

"The voice never activate back to female voice oooo …. Na bro idris voice be this."

temifunmi_t3:

"See weight gain naija no fit good again."

___oluwashemilore30:

"I can bet with anything Bob no reach prison gate."

timjosh__:

"Who else noticed bob hand."

shugar_bursty:

"Pls why is EniOla shaking her neck like that."

typicalaramide:

"Bobrisky no go prison ajeh 😂😂😂 she has been under house arrest for months not prison."

wisdombusybrain:

"Party need dey call you oh, but why’s Eniola feeling irritated."

rikhrewa:

"See her hand. Dem beat mummy of Lagos for prison."

bhad_of_lagos_bhaddie_:

"Bob we get many gist for u ooooo😂😂😂😂a lot don happen ooo, first of all Papaya don start scamming people and then again Davido don wed Chioma."

Bobrisky’s friend flies from Dubai to receive him

Amid the reports that Bob would soon be released, a lady went viral online after a video showed her in flight reportedly arriving in Lagos.

A little survey Legit.ng revealed that the woman identified as Blessing Edet Osom lives in Dubai.

In her caption, Blessing Edet disclosed that she was coming to Lagos to pick up Bobrisy on Monday, August 5th.

