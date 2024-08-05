Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky vibrated social media following his release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre Lagos

Recall that Justice Abimbola Awogboro condemned Bobrisky to six months in prison without the option of a fine on April 12, 2024

As recent videos went viral amid the controversial act's freedom, Nigerians online dished out interesting observations about his new looks

Nigerian crossdrresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky has taken over the trends table followijng his release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre Lagos.

Recall that on April 12, 2024, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for misusing naira notes.

Bobrisky trended amid his release from Kirikiri.

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on X on Monday, Bobrisky, who was photographed with actress Eniola Ajao, expressed his enthusiasm over his homecoming.

However, many Nigerians online voiced their interesting observations about the socialite's freedom.

See the video below:

Bobrisky's freedom spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ayzne_:

"Omoh her own jail is different from VDM own. He gained so much weight and more glowing skin."

boboafrica1:

"Bob gained weight? That's so mother."

melleorji:

"Did s(he) give birth? What's with the maternity weight?"

thewhitegirl.nextdoor:

"Wahala for who think say bob go prison o!"

benjamin_cherish_:

"We rey added weight, he came out with full face beat and perfectly laid edges 🤣 My baby."

typicalaramide:

"Bob no go prison I bet you all."

kinghashthattag:

"Finally the distraction we didn't know we needed is out! Dear Sir, you have been missed Ma. We missed all of YOU!"

@olamideoficiall:

"He looks fatter, he’s been chopping life inside pr!sòn."

iamkingsleychinedu:

"He looks so healthy, na the same prison other people dey go so?"

kinkiisunshine:

"He definitely didn’t go to prison 😂😂person go prison come fresh pass people for outside."

Bobrisky’s friend flies from Dubai to receive him

Amid the reports that Bob would soon be released, a lady went viral online after a video showed her in flight reportedly arriving in Lagos.

A little survey Legit.ng revealed that the woman identified as Blessing Edet Osom lives in Dubai.

In her caption, Blessing Edet disclosed that she was coming to Lagos to pick up Bobrisy on Monday, August 5th.

