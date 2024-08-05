Bobrisky Celebrates With Friends in Lagos As He Gains Freedom, Video Spurs Reactions: “Looks Fatter”
- Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky vibrated social media following his release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre Lagos
- Recall that Justice Abimbola Awogboro condemned Bobrisky to six months in prison without the option of a fine on April 12, 2024
- As recent videos went viral amid the controversial act's freedom, Nigerians online dished out interesting observations about his new looks
Nigerian crossdrresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky has taken over the trends table followijng his release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre Lagos.
Recall that on April 12, 2024, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for misusing naira notes.
In a video posted on X on Monday, Bobrisky, who was photographed with actress Eniola Ajao, expressed his enthusiasm over his homecoming.
However, many Nigerians online voiced their interesting observations about the socialite's freedom.
See the video below:
Bobrisky's freedom spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
ayzne_:
"Omoh her own jail is different from VDM own. He gained so much weight and more glowing skin."
boboafrica1:
"Bob gained weight? That's so mother."
melleorji:
"Did s(he) give birth? What's with the maternity weight?"
thewhitegirl.nextdoor:
"Wahala for who think say bob go prison o!"
benjamin_cherish_:
"We rey added weight, he came out with full face beat and perfectly laid edges 🤣 My baby."
typicalaramide:
"Bob no go prison I bet you all."
kinghashthattag:
"Finally the distraction we didn't know we needed is out! Dear Sir, you have been missed Ma. We missed all of YOU!"
@olamideoficiall:
"He looks fatter, he’s been chopping life inside pr!sòn."
Bobrisky's friend flies from Dubai to Lagos to receive him from prison, video trends: "Come out bigger"
iamkingsleychinedu:
"He looks so healthy, na the same prison other people dey go so?"
kinkiisunshine:
"He definitely didn’t go to prison 😂😂person go prison come fresh pass people for outside."
Bobrisky’s friend flies from Dubai to receive him
Amid the reports that Bob would soon be released, a lady went viral online after a video showed her in flight reportedly arriving in Lagos.
A little survey Legit.ng revealed that the woman identified as Blessing Edet Osom lives in Dubai.
In her caption, Blessing Edet disclosed that she was coming to Lagos to pick up Bobrisy on Monday, August 5th.
