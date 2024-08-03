BBNaija star Tacha was recently trailed by talks of dating a politician on social media amid the protest

It all started after an online troll noted that celebs like Tacha did not speak about the protest because they were lodged in hotels

Tacha caused an online buzz after she reacted to the troll's claim and netizens spoke about what she had to say

BBNaija Pepper Dem star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide is making headlines over her recent exchange with an online troll.

The reality show star’s name made the rounds on X after a troll identified as PA 2 Agba shared a tweet about how some female celebrities did not speak about the End Bad Governance protest in Nigeria.

Fans react as Tacha responds to troll's claim. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

According to him, while men took to the streets protesting, people should not be surprised that female celebrities like Tacha and others were lodged in hotels by politicians.

He wrote:

“You’ll be surprised that as men are protesting, One of these politicians have lodged your female celebrities like TACHA & co. You’ll only hear from them during elections campaign.”

See his tweet below:

Tacha replies troll

After the troll claimed that Tacha and other female stars were dating politicians, the BBNaija star reacted to his post.

The reality show star seemed unbothered by the claim and even seemed to agree with it. She wrote:

“This is so truee. Currently tweeting from EKO Atlantic”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as Tacha speaks

Tacha’s reaction to the troll’s tweet made the rounds online and fans reacted. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Vampz said:

This tweep accused her of damage control:

Oluwafemi advised Tacha to beg her alleged politician boo on the country’s behalf:

Asa said Tacha should not have responded:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

remilekun.red:

“Period.... I love Tacha's response button 👉👉👉👉👉👉.”

Adedoyin_aduke_:

“Everybody don mad finish 😂😂Nigeria will humble you😂.”

Missjuma:

“Abi now.😂😂😂 Kukuma help jobless people jare.”

Christee.x:

“It’s high time….no need to debunk….believe all the rubbish you want to.”

lolade_casual:

“Sisterhood is proud of you @symply_tacha 😂❤️.”

Tonto Dikeh defends Tinubu

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh was one of the latest celebrities to speak about the trending End Bad Governance protest on social media.

On the designated day for the inception of the protest, August 1, 2024, the movie star and APC politician took to her official Instagram page to share a photo showing statistics of things that had improved in the country since Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the president.

Speaking further, the Nollywood actress added that once Nigerians do not like a person, they will always deny glaring truths.

