Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja spurred reactions around her new marriage following her recent post on social media

The movie star shared the lessons she learnt on haters from the bible book of Nehemiah as she drove down her point

Most of the internet users who came across the contentious post attacked her, assuming to have haters as they referenced rumours surrounding her marriage

Nollywood actress and newly married Sharon Ooja has come under fire after she shared a cryptic post from the scripture.

The movie star, who got married to a reportedly three-time divorcee in June, shared the lesson she learned from the Book of Nehemiah.

Sharon Ooja's bible verse post spurred reactions. Credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

According to her, she noticed that the enemy always keeps tabs on one's life as a sign of obsession.

Using Sanballat, Tobiah, and Geshem as examples, Sharon pointed out how they were obsessed with Nehemiah and the building of the wall.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Studying the book of Nehemiah, one thing is evident. The enemy will keep tabs on your life; it's an obsession, and they need it. Sanballat, Tobiah, Geshem and co were so obsessed with Nehemiah and the building of the wall," she wrote.

See her post below:

Sharon Ooja spurs reactions online

The actress' post didn't sit well with many, who remarked that she has been causing herself unnecessary stress for herself since getting married.

See their reactions below:

oyindamolaaa:

"Okay what do you want us to do about this information? Give you a round of applause?"

thepreciouschinaza:

"Even before her marriage she has always beign posting scriptures she had studied or is studying , y’all let her be pleaseeeeee."

licki_licious:

"Is she talking about the 3 ex-wives."

agboruth1:

"Na Tinubu be Nehemiah?"

akebaje_o:

"Be released from shackles of delusional haters Sharon. Na you Dey chase and na you Dey run."

nyinyechi0:

"Sharon rest in Odogwu silencer’s name."

thereal_beebee:

"You’re supposed to be enjoying your marriage and not fighting enemies."

jimmy_micheal_adekoya:

"Shading with scriptures is another level."

preshistone:

"Sharon baby please enjoy your marriage no enemy is keeping any tab."

Sharon Ooja ignores claims about new marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that Sharon Ooja buzzed the internet following her recent traditional wedding ceremony.

The movie star ignored naysayers as she added her husband's surname on her social media page a few hours into her wedding.

Popular celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus was among those who criticised Sharon's marriage.

Source: Legit.ng