Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja is still buzzing the internet following her recent traditional wedding ceremony

The movie star ignored naysayers as she added her husband's surname on her social media page a few hours into her wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that popular celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus made shocking claims about Sharon's marriage

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja has updated her social media bio to include her husband's surname amid recent claims about her new marriage.

The movie star got married traditionally to her heartthrob, Ugo Nwoke, on Thursday, June 27, and it was a blast for all who attended and those who followed up online.

However, Legit.ng reported that Ooja's traditional wedding received negative social media attention following celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus's post.

Only a few hours after the star-studded event, SDK took to her official Instagram page to make claims about the actress' billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke.

According to the celebrity blogger, Sharon Ooja is the billionaire's fourth wife. She claimed the groom was rumoured to be in his early 50s and had been married three times before settling down with the actress.

Sharon Ooja updates her bio

Amid the wedding buzz, Legit.ng checked Sharon's Instagram bio and saw that the actress had updated it.

Sharon added her husband's surname, Nwoke, to her name, resulting in Sharon Ooja Nwoke.

See the post below:

Sharon Ooja spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mona_blcvk:

"E for Energy."

miss_jennipher_:

"No time, paid in full."

olarmipeju:

"Married woman."

_awuah_:

"Wuna think say na play play singles cannot rest o."

ann_nina__:

"If na me self MRS. Go dey there e no easy to graduate from miss to mrs."

Sharon Ooja spills how long she dated her husband

Sharon melted hearts as she finally revealed the beautiful love story of her marriage to husband Ugo Nwoke.

Videos from the star-studded ceremony filled the internet, depicting the luxuriant attires she wore to celebrate her big day and her lovely bridesmaids.

During a brief video chat, Sharon revealed that she dated her man for two and a half months. According to her, her Odogwu proposed in the third month of dating.

