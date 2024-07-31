Yul Edochie has advised his fans not to hide their money but that they should spend it because of death

In the post, he noted that if they continue to hide their money, another person will be the one to spend it after they have gone

His advice sparked reactions from fans in the comment section who shared their hot takes about the post

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, met the wrath of fans after sharing his two cents about money and death.

According to the movie star, who started an online church last year, the money that people are hiding should be spent.

Yul Edochie advises fans about money and death. Photo credit @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He told his fans in pidgin to 'chop their money' very well and share some to people to help them, if not, another person will be the one to spend it.

Yul Edochie says life was not serious

The actor, who took a second wife years ago, explained that everyone was going to die. He added that life was not serious, but human beings made it serious.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@odibross:

"Doctor! He it has started again ooooo."

@thatomagono:

"I know you are referring to May's endorsement money!"

@cece_media_12:

"That is why you should live an impactful life. What will you be remembered for?"

@silver_nwaeze:

"How much have you shared with Queen May and your children."

@bbig_jenny:

"You don use your own drink for club."

@nancymalata:

"When snatching also make sure the guy has a brain in him not an empty tin."

@ojaydangel:

"Says a man who has completely forgotten that he could leave an inheritance for his kids."

@sulaimonraimotaina1987:

"Who ask U story teller."

@hottiemandyjames:

"So May should give you money for judy abi, oga rest."

@porsh_kelly:

"Deep."

@slim_lucky_:

"This one na goat talk."

Yul Edochie offers to help man

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had stated that he was ready to help a man who was begging for assistance online in an old video.

The actor shared the picture of the man, who was obviously suffering from malnutrition, and said that he should reach out to him.

His post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans aired their views about his promise to the man.

Source: Legit.ng