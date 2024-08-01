Obotuke Timothy, aka Sir Balo, is one of the happiest people on the planet right now as he graduates from the university

The content creator shared an image on social media indicating that he has just graduated from Lagos State University after 5 years

Balo's joy knew no bounds as he urged his followers to get all the necessary education they could as it was not a scam

Nigerian content creator Sir Balo, whose real name is Obotuke Timothy, has just graduated from Lagos State University, LASU, after studying a course for five years.

He excitedly graduates to his social media page to share the fantastic news with his online family.

Balo, who married two years ago, shared a photo of him wearing his signing-out tee shirt on his official Instagram page with a caption that resonated with his fans.

Sir Balo encourages fans to get an education. Credit: @sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

What Balo said about education

In his latest gratitude, he advised his followers to get the education they need, as it is not a scam. He continued by adding that no amount of money would replace quality education.

In Balo's words:

"5 years in LASU. Education is not a SCAM - Not even the money and the fame can stop me from being a Graduate. We Are LASU - We Are Great."

See his post here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the content creator and comedian celebrated his 10th year in the content-making industry.

Nigerians congratulate Sir Balo

Here is how some netizens reacted to Balo's graduation:

@iamnasboi:

"Congratulations."

@janemena:

"Congratulations Bosss"

@cynthia_salawu:

"Education is very important,so proud of you."

@babarex0:

"Congratulations bro."

@officerwoos:

"Fi Fi Finally no more road trip to Ojo."

@bigmoout:

"chaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congrats boss'

@tekunbi:

"Congratulations bruhdie."

@lydiaeires:

"So proud of you my dear brother."

