Popular skit maker Sir Balo has finally shown off his love interest as he shared a lovely video of them online

Sir Balo, who is head over heels for his woman, gushed about her as he prayed for their love to last forever

Many of his colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to his comment section to congratulate him

Nigerian comedian Obotuke Timothy, better known as Sir Balo, is set to get married to his love interest.

Sir Balo, who is known for his skits online, shared a video of him and his woman posing for the camera as he described her as the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.

The comedian, who is delighted to settle down, prayed for their love to last forever, adding that he would do anything to ensure it does.

Sir Balo shared a video of him and his woman. Credit: @sirbalocomedy_ @theofficialtjd

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Sir Balo wrote:

“You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. The stars and the Moon mean nothing as long as you walk the Earth. I pray for our love to last forever, and I will do anything for it. I love you like I have never loved before. Love don make urhobo man speak English . #peaceofmind22.”

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Sir Balo

See some of the messages below:

alhajiprince07:

"Congratulations to him......but why him no go marry person way get Yash."

iamkingdinero2:

"Congratulations Baba , I sha know say no be only me Dey think Wetin I Dey think ❤️❤️."

leeeymarrh:

"Everybody just Dey marry .. God what is going on with me shey my better half no Dey still world ehnn."

richy_billy_02:

"'After all the big big yansh wow congrats."

dullahyaro:

"80% of People wey they like big yansh no dey always end up with a partner wey get yansh, congrats to them."

Sir Balo proposes to his longtime lover

Sir Balo finally popped the big question to his longtime lover to be his wife.

From indications, the husband and wife-to-be were joined by close family members and friends who witnessed the beautiful moment.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Sir Balo got on his knees as he asked for his woman’s hand in marriage.

Source: Legit.ng