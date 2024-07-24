Nigerian singer Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin Nikos have once again gotten fans excited online

A video made the rounds of the music star’s reaction during his show when a fan from the crowd screamed his rumoured girlfriend’s name

Young Jonn’s facial expression raised a series of funny comments from netizens, with some gushing over their ‘love’

Nigerian singer and music producer John Saviour Udomboso, aka Young Jonn, has continued to trend over his rumoured relationship with Davido’s cousin, Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos Babii.

Just recently, a video trended on social media of Young Jonn’s reaction at his show after someone from the crowd screamed Nikos’ name.

Fans react to video of Young Jonn. Photos: @nikos_babii, @youngjonn

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Jiggy was in the process of lacing his boots when someone from the crowd started screaming ‘Nikos Living’. This caught the singer’s attention, and he looked up at the person with a big smile on his face.

The lady from the crowd continued to scream Nikos’ name before she started singing a line from Young Jonn’s song. She sang ‘big big things ni mo like’ and Jiggy responded by saying ‘ya ya ya’, still with a smile on his face.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Fans react to Young Jonn’s video

The video of Young Jonn's reaction to Nikos’ name being called during his show raised even more interesting comments online. Read some of them below:

queenafrogallery:

“God please if it’s your will let this two end up with a beautiful marriage I love them 🙏😭.”

Keeyah_thriftcity:

“This ship I’m shipping bruhhhh😂.”

Blackgirl_lala19:

“See him smiling 😃.”

Tabortaeni:

“Jiggy is a finished man.”

Aliana:

“I love their love.”

Chef P:

“The way he looked up once he heard it.”

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend online

In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend, and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

Source: Legit.ng