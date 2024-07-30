Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja and her billionaire husband Ugo Nwoke left many gushing recently

The movie star shared a picture of her man's thoughtful gesture towards her as she was away from home for work

Sharon, not stopping there, disclosed how blessed she was to be loved by a man after her heart, spurring reactions online

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja and her billionaire husband Ugo Nwoke made it to the news once more weeks after their lavish wedding.

Recall that the movie star and her heartthrob held down the internet with lovely adorned scenes from their exotic wedding ceremony, which invited top dignitaries from all walks of life.

Sharon Ooja and husband had many gushing online. Credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

The couple, who are apparently done with their honeymoon adventure in Hawaii, updated fans and netizens with the current phase of their lives.

In a touching Instagram story, Sharon revealed that her husband sent her a bouquet of flowers and a sweet note while she was filming on set, reminding her of how much he misses her and wants to be with her.

Elated by her husband's gesture, Sharon proudly shared her excitement about marrying the love of her life.

See her post below:

Sharoon Ooja and husband spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

intimatetoy.ng:

"Why am I blushing like I am the owner of the gift."

qwyn_tyymah:

"Even to sleep nah walaha😢😢 single life don taya me oooo Jesu."

lizzyofvalor:

"Make una dey show us o before we give up on love."

pink.lips.balm:

"Odogwu silencer."

soloblinkz:

"Tonight, single people go see themselves for evil forest."

tarelas1:

"Beautiful handwriting btw."

bumieee:

"It used to be no peace for the wicked but this year it became no peace for single people."

xaivierr.__:

"I have one girl flower the other day , she put am I side black nylon."

