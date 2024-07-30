Another interesting snippet from Denilson Igwe's interview on Honest Podcast buzzed the internet

Recall that the skit maker called out his boss, Mark Angel, during his recent media appearance with several allegations

The recent viral footage saw Denilson disclose the amount he earned from Mark while their YouTube generated millions of Naira monthly

More mindblowing snippets from Nigerian actor, Denilson Igwe's tell-all interview with media personality Nedu Wazobia, have continued to surface online.

Recall that Denilson Igwe earlier buzzed the internet with claims that Mark Angel is paying teen comedian Emmanuella N20k.

Denilson Igwe continued to drag Mark Angel. Credit: @markangel, @officialdenilsonigwe

In new social media footage, Denilson alleged that Mark later decided to pay him 200,000 naira after he persuaded him and complained about feeding his newborn child.

The embattled skit maker, however, revealed that at that time, Mark Angel was earning over $160,000

From their YouTube page, and he didn't until someone disclosed it to him.

Denilson claimed that while he was earning 200k Naira from his boss, he couldn't afford to get a new pair of shoes because he had a family to feed, which attracted the concerns of some of their fans, whom he met physically.

Watch the video below:

Denilson Igwe's video spurs reactions online

jplanner_:

"I don't think Emmanuela is safe in that Mark's house. I believe he's just keeping her close to make sure he controls her thinking and prevent her from speaking out. I believe if he ever have any sign that Emmanuala want to leave, he's going to make sure she doesn't leave alive. He will either poison to kill her or assassinate her thru other means. He's only keeping them close so he can continue to manipulate them with fear."

jpblaqofficial:

"This guy is an example on contented aswear, baba was ok with his pay until the big oga decided not to pay anymore and took over the company… life sha."

emyzy.foreign:

"Mark Angel ❌ Mark Marlians."

rich____kinging:

"If they have denied your right or take your right or what belong to you from you before you will understand what he his saying and feel the pains."

globalbobwow:

"Hope him sign agreement for this una podcast too abi him never learn lesson???? The basic lesson here is education no be scam and there is nothing wrong in starting something without any agreement because of the kind of contents Nigerians make.. The basic thin is be wise and educated to know when to request for the legalization of any thing."

official__onyin:

"This Denison don't know how to tell a story I just confuse."

macaulayrume:

"If this is true this guy pass HK chairman oh.. he dey collect all the %"

Denilson Igwe accuses Mark Angel of using his content and denying him of royalty

Legit.ng earlier reported that Igwe, Mark Angel's comedy's former partner, continued ranting about how he was treated by the content creator.

In a new video he made, he accused Mark Angel of using his content and denying him royalties from it.

The skit maker also claimed that his former partner was owed him his life because they started the company together.

