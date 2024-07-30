Nigerian clergyman Abel Damina has sparked mixed reactions online after a recent clip of him tackling Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's miracle soap went viral

During his recent sermon, Pastor Abel Damina called for Prophet Fufeyin to share the details of the ingredients he used to make his miracle soap

Damina also hailed Verydarkman's prompt reaction to Prophet Fufeyin's video promoting the miracle soap, noting that he was on point to ask for the product's NAFDAC number.

Nigerian clergyman Pastor Abel Damina, based in Akwa-Ibom, recently shared his thoughts about his colleague Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's miracle soap, which helps cure poverty.

Pastor Abel Damina noted that he doesn't believe Fufeyin's soap could cure poverty, but if it could, as claimed, he would love to know the ingredients used to make it.

Pastor Damina supports VDM demands for ingredients of Prophet Fufeyin's miracle soap. Photo credit: @abeldamina/@prophetfufeyin/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The Akwa-Ibom-based clergyman's popularity has grown massive over the last few months because of his views on statements and preachings from other pastors and Christian clerics.

"VDM is on point" - Abel Damina says

The clergyman noted that if Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin could prove that the soap he was selling to his congregation to help cure poverty was genuine, he would be ready to order ten trailer loads of it.

He noted that if Fufeyin's soap had such power, then the whole of Nigeria and Africa at large needed it.

Pastor Damina also had good things to say about VDM, noting that his video tackling Prophet Fufeyin was timely, and his analysis was on point.

Watch Pastor Damina's sermon below:

Nigerians react as Pastor Damina hail VDM

Here are some of the comments that trailed Pastor Damina's video as he tackled Prophet Fufeyin's miracle soap:

@ademolaadebayo_:

"This pastor is proving fake pastors wrong. Well-done Sir."

@destinaldo7_official:

"This pastor always talking about other pastors… he should preaching the Word Of God."

@petermic_:

"A soap that can be use for soapy."

@omocatechist:

"The pastor fashioned against fake pastors."

@evesoal:

"May we not experience problems that will make us to be looking for miracles from church to church."

@baababee:

"200 million people, 150 million illiterates. Why Pastors no go dey cash out."

@mr.emeka.dis:

"Where can I buy this soap please… Anyone?"

@its_pricsy_:

"See them anoda pastor questioning anoda prophet. Oga concentrate in your ministration and don’t let what other prophet do bother you nonsense Envy and jealousy."

@officialescobasmith:

"Ndi gbugbu Yaya.. Religion has done more harm in Nigeria."

Prophet Fufeyin defends sales of spiritual items

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ MercyLand Church in Warri, Delta state, defended the use of ‘spiritual materials’ for miracles.

Fufeyin said the ‘spiritual materials’ demonstrate the transformative power of faith in action.

Source: Legit.ng