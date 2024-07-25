Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries in Warri, Delta State, has denied allegations of selling miracle soap to members

Social media influencers and Pastor Abel Damina of Power City International have raised questions about the soap

Fufeyin, addressing journalists, debunked these claims as false, stating the soap is still in production

Recall that the prophet recently unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.

Certain social media influencers have raised questions about the NAFDAC approval for the soap.

Pastor Abel Damina of Power City International in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has reportedly accused an unnamed religious leader of selling soap for $1,000 each, which is over N1.5 million, according to The Nation.

This allegation surfaced around the time Prophet Fufeyin announced an upcoming church event called "BREAK THE LIMIT."

The event was scheduled from August 14 to 18, 2024, when a new product is expected to be available at Mercy City.

Responding, Prophet Fufeyin, who addressed journalists at the church headquarters on Sunday, July 21, categorically debunked the claims as false, as reported by Leadership.

His words:

“That’s lying business in the Altar of God. The Bible says thou shall not lie, thou shall not bear false witness against your neighbour. "

Fufeyin: We partnered with other organisations for soap production

Debunking further, Fufeyin said:

"The soap isn't available yet as it's still in development. I don't understand why there's criticism about it. Several companies manufacture this soap, but we are not producing it ourselves; our ministry is collaborating with these companies to supply

Prophet Fufeyin defends sales of spiritual items

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ MercyLand Church in Warri, Delta state, defended the use of ‘spiritual materials’ for miracles.

Fufeyin said the ‘spiritual materials’ demonstrate the transformative power of faith in action.

