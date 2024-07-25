Prophet Fufeyin Addresses Claims of Selling Miracle Soap to Church Members
- Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries in Warri, Delta State, has denied allegations of selling miracle soap to members
- Social media influencers and Pastor Abel Damina of Power City International have raised questions about the soap
- Fufeyin, addressing journalists, debunked these claims as false, stating the soap is still in production
Warri, Delta State - Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries in Warri, Delta state, Nigeria, also known as Owomowomo 1, has denied allegations of selling miracle soap to church members or anyone else.
Recall that the prophet recently unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.
Certain social media influencers have raised questions about the NAFDAC approval for the soap.
Pastor Abel Damina of Power City International in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has reportedly accused an unnamed religious leader of selling soap for $1,000 each, which is over N1.5 million, according to The Nation.
This allegation surfaced around the time Prophet Fufeyin announced an upcoming church event called "BREAK THE LIMIT."
The event was scheduled from August 14 to 18, 2024, when a new product is expected to be available at Mercy City.
Responding, Prophet Fufeyin, who addressed journalists at the church headquarters on Sunday, July 21, categorically debunked the claims as false, as reported by Leadership.
His words:
“That’s lying business in the Altar of God. The Bible says thou shall not lie, thou shall not bear false witness against your neighbour. "
Fufeyin: We partnered with other organisations for soap production
Debunking further, Fufeyin said:
"The soap isn't available yet as it's still in development. I don't understand why there's criticism about it. Several companies manufacture this soap, but we are not producing it ourselves; our ministry is collaborating with these companies to supply
Prophet Fufeyin defends sales of spiritual items
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ MercyLand Church in Warri, Delta state, defended the use of ‘spiritual materials’ for miracles.
Fufeyin said the ‘spiritual materials’ demonstrate the transformative power of faith in action.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944