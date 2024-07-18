Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has defended the sale of ‘spiritual materials’ for miracles after public backlash from Nigerians

The founder of Christ MercyLand Church said individuals can witness the extraordinary power of divine intervention in their own lives through the use of ‘spiritual materials’

According to Fufeyin, the ‘spiritual materials’ are tools through which believers can experience divine intervention and miracles

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Warri, Delta state - The founder of Christ MercyLand Church in Warri, Delta state, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has defended the use of ‘spiritual materials’ for miracles

Fufeyin said the ‘spiritual materials’ demonstrate the transformative power of faith in action.

Fufeyin said the ‘spiritual materials’ demonstrate the transformative power of faith in action. Photo credit: @PROPHETJ_OMOTO

Source: Twitter

As reported by Leadership, Fufeyin said the items were more than mere objects.

The Billionaire Prophet said the ‘spiritual materials’ are tools through which believers can experience divine intervention and miracles.

The Warri-based man of God said through faith, and the ‘spiritual materials’, individuals can witness the extraordinary power of divine intervention in their own lives, ThisDay reports.

The 52-year-old clergyman launched a new line of faith-based merchandise with the unveiling of miracle soap, perfume, spiritual shirt, and mustard seed, Premium Times reports.

Fufeyin said the soap can cure any disease and it’s for people suffering from disappointment, failure, and delays in achieving their life goals.

“When somebody has body odour, you don’t like to stay with the person. People are now being rejected by their helpers because they have never considered the spiritual aspect of washing their bodies. Now, with this soap (miracle soap), all you need is to back it up with the word of God.”

Prophet Fufeyin speaks about miracle soap

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin speaking about his miracle soap being government-approved is trending online.

The cleric who has launched different products disclosed in the video that the miracle soap has a The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number.

Some netizens suggested that Prophet Jeremiah's action was a move to keep the likes of Verydarkman away from his business.

Source: Legit.ng