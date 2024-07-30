VeryDarkMan has reacted to Seyi Law’s recent political appointment after he was made an SSA to Ondo state governor

In a video posted online, the online critic slammed celebs who have been appointed as SSAs and noted that they are caricatures

VDM explained why being an SSA was a useless position and how many celebs were getting appointed

Nigerian online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has broken his silence about comedian Seyi Law’s political appointment.

Just recently, the humour merchant was appointed as the SSA for entertainment and tourism to the Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

VDM reacts to SSA position given to celebs. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

A few hours after the announcement, VDM took to his page to share a video where he condemned the SSA position, noting that the appointees were just caricatures and had no real impact.

The dark man said that it was a big problem because the government was using the position to make youths feel like they had power to effect any change meanwhile they were only being used for damage control because they could not speak against the government that had appointed them.

He said:

“This is a very big problem. I see a lot of youths that the government wants to bring into politics and they give them SSA. What is SSA? It is the most stupid position the government gives to the youths. And for some reason, these youths and these younger people always feel like the government has given them a position, senior special adviser. What are you advising? Have you ever sat down before with your governor to talk and he listens to you? They should bring out all the SSAs in this country, let them point out a project that they advised the governor to carry out. They give you people these posts to make youths feel like they want them to be part of the government. If they want you to be part of the government, they will give the youths a post that they would actually be the ones commanding some things.

Let’s say they say local government chairman must be must be from the age of 25 to 30, if you exceed 30, you can’t be local government chairman. That’s when you know that the youths can be part of the politics and that’s how you know the younger people are ready to move this country forward. Any small thing, dem carry SSA give Mr Jollof, give Nkechi Blessing girlfriend, give Seyi Law, give Eniola Badmus and una go jubilate and feel as if una don dey close to these people.”

VDM also said:

“SSA is the most stupid post in the government system.”

See his video below:

Netizens react as VDM slams SSAs

VeryDarkMan’s video condemning celebrities who have been appointed as SSAs soon went viral and drew the attention of Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

franny_jay:

“This vdm is really growing on me, there’s wisdom in his words.”

Callme_kapish:

“Wait ooo!! Did he say Nkechi Blessing girlfriend? Like her man? 😂”

beckiz_hub:

“SSA wey no see Oga to advice 😂.”

starnechi_okolie:

“I don't like VDM but on this can I just hug him 😂😂😂 He say " Who are you advising, have you ever sat with your governor to advise him" I love VDM today 😂.”

Realsaint_003:

“SSA to governor, what have you advise him to do before ? Point project or initiative that was incubated by you🤷 SSA when no get oga number.”

shes__precious__:

“When the govt favours them, it’s called connection but if it doesn’t it’s called corruption.”

oouhoestory__:

“E go get time you go wan swear for this VDM e get time Wetin he dey talk go just dey make sense ni sha.”

Tchidi_emordi:

“@mr.jollof_ and @xxssive make una report immediately... stomach infrastructure.”

unofficial_jamie07:

“SSA way no get say.... Don't leave me 😂.”

Photos of Eniola Badmus on SSA duty trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus finally resumed her role as a special assistant to House of Reps speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

In a new development, Eniola Badmus took to her official Instagram page to update fans on her role as a special assistant. The Nollywood actress shared a series of photos of herself in her line of duty.

Eniola Badmus’ photos with the Hon Tajudeen Abbas made the rounds online and raised mixed reactions. Some netizens wondered if she was his bodyguard

Source: Legit.ng