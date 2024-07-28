Fans were left wondering who the mysterious masked figure at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony was

The masked person jumped across buildings in between performances from renowned artists and the countries' parade

A French personality revealed the identity of the masked person before quickly deleting the update

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, produced a couple of firsts that left many fans divided.

It was the first time in the game's rich history that the ceremony was held outside of a stadium, as the organisers staged a magnificent march on the Seine River.

Who performed at the Paris 2024 opening ceremony?

The ceremony was punctuated by electric performances from Lady Gaga, Aya Nakamura, and Celine Dion, among others.

There were also two mysterious figures - one carrying the torch and another one carrying the Olympic flag.

The torchbearer walked across many of Paris' iconic buildings, including the Louvre and the Musee d’Orsay. He took the torch from some children before later handing it to French football legend Zinedine Zidane. The rider wore a black hood and a white coat, which resembled a character from Assassin's Creed.

Another masked person carried the Olympic flag on a metal horse across the river before delivering it to the Trocadero.

Who was the masked torchbearer at Paris 2024?

Fans were hoping that the identity of the masked people would be revealed before the conclusion of the ceremony he disappeared after handing over the torch.

It has now emerged that there is a possibility the torchbearer was played by more than one person. AS now reports that Simon Nogueira, a French free-running champion, claimed that he was among those who carried the torch.

Nogueira shared the update on an Instagram story but quickly deleted it thereafter.

"I obviously wasn’t everywhere. Other incredible artists also embodied this character," he said.

The ceremony saw 85 boats carry over 7,000 athletes from 205 nations and territories across the river before French President Emmanuel Macron and IOC President Thomas Bach officially opened the ceremony.

