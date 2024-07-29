The talent of gospel singer Moses Bliss has taken him far in his career and has gathered notable fans over the years

Some of his fans had made requests to see him perform at their events and he allegedly charged them N7 million

They were not pleased with his request and went on social media to drag him which got mixed reactions

Gospel singer, Moses Bliss, faced criticism online after it was alleged that he charged N7m to perform at events.

The claim was made by an X user, Joshua @JJExclusiv1e, who stated that if the Too Faithful crooner charges that much for a single show, then he would prefer to pay secular singer, Olamide, to attend his events.

Some people defended the gospel singer and stated that he had built a name for himself and deserved what he was charging.

However, others noted that what he was charging was high and he should reduce it since he was doing God's work.

From addressing Moses Bliss' issue, some netizens spoke about how other gospel singers charge higher and they even add logistics bills for the person inviting them to perform.

They also stated that there was no difference between some gospel singers and secular artistes.

Reactions to the allegation

Other netizens have shared their thoughts on the allegation against Moses Bliss. See some of the comments below:

@tonysnip3r:

"There is no difference between gospel artiste and secular artiste. Some gospel artiste even charge more than N7m they will add logistics and the likes to your bill, just to come and minister o."

@AjeboDanny:

"There’s nothing wrong with his charge, he’s singing just like every other singer is doing."

@Mrklassiq_:

"Where did you get this information?

@JJExclusive1:

"From people trying to invite him to a concert."

@Wizebaba

"7m too small tbh. Shey na only worldly artistes go dey ball?"

@JJExclusive1:

"What happened to doing it for free or a lesser amount? It is not “God’s work”? Are ministers of God supposed to be charging that high to come and minister to the people of ?d ."

