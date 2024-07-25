YouTube Music Night is set to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Burna Boy's acclaimed album African Giant with a special live concert on July 26, 2024

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, will perform a special live event as part of YouTube Music Nights to commemorate the fifth anniversary of his album, 'African Giant'.

The event, scheduled for July 26, 2024, will be streamed live on Burna Boy's YouTube page, allowing fans from all around the world to watch.

Burna Boy set to mark 5 years of African Giant. Credit: @burnaboygram

Burna Boy expressed his excitement for the impending performance, saying that commemorating the fifth anniversary of 'African Giant' with YouTube Music has been an incredible experience for him.

He went on to explain that the record is special to him because it marks a watershed moment in his career and powerfully depicts African identity.

"Celebrating the 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with a special performance in London, supported by YouTube Music, has been an incredible experience.

"This album holds a special place in my heart as it represents a pivotal moment in my career and a powerful statement of African pride," he said.

Burns Boy spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Swazzniqqa:

"THE PROJECT THAT PAVED THE WAY FOR AFROBEATS."

@MahrexOwl:

"The one that changed everything!."

@Funboy5p:

"Na u they push buju."

@SulaimonAyoba11:

"Baba dem don dey shade buju since morning o. And I like it."

@ossaivictor1_:

"The best album in Africa after made in lagos."

@playboizee__:

"Burna boy help us cook davido."

@okikiolaSZN:

"Sub Davido before u log out a beg,"

21 Savage sings Burna Boy's 'On The Low'

Meanwhile, internet users were so happy about a recent video of American rapper 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

In the viral clip, the American music rapper sang along to Burna Boy's 'On the Low' word for word.

This got music lovers shocked as they wondered how he could calmly memorize the song's lyrics.

