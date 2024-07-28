As the Big Brother Naija season 9 housemates were being ushered into the house, spectators noticed something was amiss

Contrary to previous seasons, Twitter users have now noted that this year's season has no "baddies"

Many took to their X accounts via Elon Musk's platforms to share their disappointments at the show organizers

Nigerians have observed that the housemates selected this year differ from what they are used to.

Reality TV show lovers are about to have the most fun experience for the next 71 days as the Biggest Reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother Naija season 9, graces our screens on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

However, some eagle-eyed Twitter users have gone on the platform to share their observations with their followers.

BBNaija 9: Netizens observe the absence of baddies during the show's season. Credit: @official_mercyeke, @nengiofficial

According to them, the 9th season of the show does not have enough hot babes to qualify as baddies. Many concurred with this, as they all stated their displeasure.

Others noted that it was indeed for the best, as many vote for housemates based on physical attributes alone, not intellect.

This has sparked discourse online, as some have pointed out that a couple of housemates in the BBNaija season 9 show meet the specifications of a 'baddie.'

See tweets below:

Reactions trail X users' observation

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mikkytorino:

"Is Victoria a joke to y’all?"

@jaylodolls:

"Only big belly ladies and small down."

@heartzuri_:

"No baddies are you people not seeing Nelly?"

@b_uniqu.e:

"They’ve been replaced with vi*gins and twins.. niceeee."

@wendy_adamma:

"At least the conventional look and body didn’t come this year like that."

@therealgr8:

"Is Nelly & Victoria a joke to you guys?"

@poshh_presh:

"Victoria is a baddie. She doesn't need bbl to be a baddie."

