BBNaija Season 9: Anita And Nelly Pair as 11th Housemates, Fans React: " Giving Ebony Mercy Eke"
TV Shows

BBNaija Season 9: Anita And Nelly Pair as 11th Housemates, Fans React: " Giving Ebony Mercy Eke"

by  Shade Metibogun 2 min read
  • Anita and Nelly, two friends, made it to the BBNaija Season 9 and fans were happy to see them on the show
  • The two met at a beauty pageant, and they became friends before making the decision to appear on the show
  • Their emergence at the show generated reactions in the comment section as many said Nelly's face was familiar

Nigerians were excited about the housemates going into the BBNaija Season 9 when the host of the show announced the 11th housemate to make it to the show.

Many pairs had been ushered in the house in the new season, tagged BBNaija Dynamic Duos.

Anita and Nelly emerge as 11th dynamic duo.
Anita and Nelly emerge as 11th dynamic duo. Photo credit @anita_ukah/@officia_queennelly
Ushering in the 11th dynamic duos, Anita and Nelly were called in. The two are said to be friends who met at a beauty pageant and fell in love with each other. They hit off their friendship almost immediately.

They met in 20215 and have been friends for nine year.

Fans compare 11th housemates to Eke

Excited fans took to the comment section and said Nelly looked familiar. Nelly is an event planner, while Anita was a beauty queen.

Fans compared Nelly's beauty to that of former housemate, Mercy Eke, who was disqualified during the All Star edition.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made about Beauty and Nelly. Here are some of them below:

@vera_classic_hairs:

"Nelly is such a beauty ."

@tofu__nmi:

"Nelly is giving black mercy eke.'

@iris_borah:

"Congratulations Anita darling."

@s_seraphine:

"The hottest duo."

@pearl__armore:

"Club girl,how Na wa."

@life_of_homa:

"The nelly looks so familiar."

@ammyrossy24:

"Newly looks familiar from this IG. She dey model cloths forgtn the brand name."

@farydarh__:

"I like them."

Old picture of Mercy eke surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that a lovely picture of former Big Brother Naija's housemate, Eke, had gone viral online and her fans are hailing the reality star .

The picture which was taken in 2018 still looked good as Eke was not well known then but she was wearing something fashionable.

In the picture, she was putting on a pink jacket, navy blue trousers, and a matching navy blue innerwear.

