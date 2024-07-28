The Big Brother Naija season 9 is here, and fans and viewers are filled with expectations as housemates are unveiled

This year's edition themed "Dynamic Duo" came with a twist of participants entering Biggie's house as a pair

One of the paired housemates left a remarkable impression as they came on the show with as a nice and an aunty

The highly anticipated Big Brother Naija Season 9 is finally here, as the new housemates were unveiled during the live premiere show on July 28.

This year's theme, "Dynamic Duos," allowed housemates to join in pairs with unexpected surprises that would have fans on the edge of their seats for the next ten weeks.

Niece and aunty pair "Ndinee" on BBNaija season 9 trend online. Credit: @bigbronaija

One of the housemates who caught the interest of many was the pair of a niece, Nne, and an aunty, Chinne, who were identified together as Ndinee on the show.

While other housemates came to the programme with their friends and partners, Nne and Chinne decided to give viewers something different.

Watch their video below:

Nne and Chinne spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

___omololasilver___:

"No be cur$e ooO...una no fit escape the first/ second eviction."

_bikeeh:

"You two are already giving me boring vibes."

princess__princewill:

"So far I haven’t seen anything interesting."

between_3556:

"Omo the aunty Dey vex me ooo. which kin old mama be that."

itss_edina:

"Definitely the first duo to leave the house."

anna_barbz:

"Pls biggie why do you keep disappointing, we need hot baddies with banging bodies pls abeg."

tracyposh:

"Na me and my ex plan this oo but na fight we take do audition. This could have been us."

prankhottiee:

"Matured people take care of the country we’re busy at the moment till 3 months."

bestie_buddie:

"We don’t need babysitter biggie."

