Reno Omokri Reacts as Peter Obi’s Close Ally Dumps Labour Party
- Kenneth Okonkwo, a former spokesman for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council, has stirred a fresh controversy in the polity
- The renowned actor-turned-politician announced his departure from the Labour Party and broke his ties with LP flagbearer Peter Obi
- Following Okonwko's recent decision, PDP chieftain Reno Omokri tensioned Peter Obi and explained what the former Anambra governor should do next
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has heavily criticised Peter Obi, as Kenneth Okonkwo, a former spokesman for the Labour Party (LP)’s presidential campaign council, dumped the party.
"Don't adjust only your glasses", Reno Omokri tells Peter Obi
Legit.ng reported that Okonkwo announced his departure from the party weeks after openly criticizing the opposition party.
Okonkwo, on Saturday night, July 27, also announced also that he is 'adjusting' his relationship with Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.
Reacting to the development, Omokri, in a post shared on his X page on Sunday, July 28, lambasted Obi.
Omokri shared a photo of Obi, the former governor of Anambra state and urged him to "not only adjust his glasses but his spine".
The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted:
"It is not just your glasses you should adjust. According to your own spokesman, your spine also needs adjustment."
Nigerians react as Reno Omokri tackles Peter Obi
Omokri's statement has gotten many talking on X. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;
@interflex2004 tweeted:
"Good advice, I hope he listens and takes to the advice."
@lambo4sure2 tweeted:
"He no go listen."
@omoledstronger tweeted:
"Oga RENO. D TABLESHAKER. I no pass my boundary ooo. Na hail I dey hail Sir. Gentlemanliness dey, ọgbà dey."
@Nsa20 tweeted:
"Peter Obi lacks every single quality to be a leader. Adjust not only your glass but yourself."
@AliEche2 tweeted:
"He’s 💯 times greater than you.
"Even in your next life."
Balami dumps Labour Party, returns to APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Balami dumped the LP and returned to his former party, the APC.
Balami, a former national deputy campaign manager for Obi/Yusuf Datti in the 2023 presidential election, announced his decision at a media parley in Abuja.
