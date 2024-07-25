A Nigerian couple recently shared insights into their relationship, highlighting the importance of mutual support

In a heartfelt video, the husband revealed that his wife had been covering the household bills for over a year

The wife, in turn, encouraged women to support their husbands in any way they can, adding that her husband now earns more than she does

A Nigerian couple shared the status of their relationship and spoke about how they supported each other.

In the video, the man revealed that his wife had been paying the house bills for like 1 year plus.

Couple speaks on supporting each other. Photo credit: @janetisraez

Source: TikTok

Eventually, the lady admonished women to support their husbands in every way they could and added that her husband now earned more than she does.

Their story is a testament to the power of teamwork and resilience in a marriage.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Petite Folakemi said:

“My mom reminds me never to get married specifically because of money because when the money goes away for a while, I will become a terrible wife and the marriage will most likely end.”

Mr and Mrs AG wrote:

“Hold your mom tight.”

Bossman commented:

“Quick tip for ladies: Move to where rich people are then marry for love there.”

Iyiola:

“Person wey use money buy love no dey pay finish.”

Victor Chuks:

“I talk am say this man go make heaven notwithstanding his weak point, now na understandable wife him get.”

Ayodeq:

“I design architectural building plans.”

Bimmybprime:

“What do you do when your husband doesn't appreciate such gestures of yours and go about saying he doesn't know where you got the money from.”

The Joker:

“God bless you and keep your home.”

ToBi:

“Very profound love it. Wish a lot of people can listen and learn.”

Magistus:

“Sir can u get me a wife like urs. Wonderful couple.”

Dyugmayor:

“Tell dem oo because na saidaboj plenty na oo.”

