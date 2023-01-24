Jesus Over Do hitmaker Empress Gifty has granted her daughter Cessa Osei her birthday wish as she turned 13 years of age

In the video, Cessa Osei beamed with smiles when her mother surprised her with two colourful parrots on her birthday

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they admired how happy the young lady became once she saw her parrots

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Empress Gifty has gifted her adorable daughter two parrots as her birthday gift.

Empress Gifty's daughter overjoyed as her mother gifted her birds on her birthday. Photo Source: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Taking to her verified Instagram page, @empress_gifty, to share the heartwarming video, she indicated that her daughter Cessa Osei turned a year older and she wanted to surprise her.

In the video, Cessa Osei was elated to receive her birthday gift as she beamed with smiles when she finally got to carry them and see them.

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they watch the little girl's dream come true as she now has two lovely colourful parrots as her personal pet.

Reactions as Empress Gifty presents her adorable daughter with birds as a gift

Many fervent followers of Empress Gifty have showered the young lady with sweet birthday messages as they thank the singer for fulfilling her daughter's birthday wish.

akosuaakomaahkwakye commented:

Mummy’s joy when the kid appreciates what they are been given. May God make you a joy in the lives of others. Happy birthday darling

obiriwah1 remarked:

Wow, I share the same birthday with her. Happy birthday to us

asor8198 said:

Happy birthday my dear daughter. May God grants u all ur heart desires. My daughter is also celebrating her 10th birthday today. So u are my daughter.

queen_nanendy remarked:

Parrots are very lovely and cute. My 8-year-old daughter has one called Coco . Happy birthday beauty

e_cshopify stated:

Happy Happy birthday Princessa the January finest ✨️ . I will be getting full daily reports from these parrots at school

naeros_thrift said:

Beautiful girl thank you mummyyyyyyyyyyyyy❤️

beckybrooks2022 stated:

❤️❤️❤️Age Gracefully kid Sis ❤️❤️

empressbaby_sarp commented:

Yaaaay our pet is in

keishawilliams14 said:

Omg, she's so beautiful . Happy blessed birthday

