Nigerian singer Portable recently took to social media to show off his publicly known wife, Bewaji

The Zazu star shared a video of himself and Bewaji sharing a loved-up moment on his Instagram page

This came only hours after the singer praised his babymama, Ashabi, and netizens reacted to Portable’s display

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, and his wife, Bewaji, are back in the news following a recent social media post.

Portable took to his official Instagram page to share a video of him doting on his partner as they shared a loved-up moment.

Fans react as Portable praises wife. Photos: @portablebaeby, @mohsimple

Source: Instagram

In the two-minute video, the Zazu crooner called Bewaji many sweet names and even claimed she was more beautiful than International singer Rihanna because she was spending his money well.

Bewaji, however, kicked against the comparison with Rihanna as Portable continued to convince her that she was indeed more beautiful.

The Tony Montana star’s show of love to his wife came only a few hours after the singer showered praises on one of his babymamas, Ashabi.

See Portable’s video with Bewaji below:

Fans react to Portable and wife’s video

Portable’s video with his wife Bewaji, only a few hours after his display of love for his babymama, Ashabi, drew interesting reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

demmy_slick:

“You Dey enjoy o. Na only you fit post 3 women same day as your wife. After Tinubu, na you enjoy pass for this country 😂.”

alo_yin:

“😂Love is a beautiful thing 😇.”

bigswag216:

“Baba don marry all the fine girls way dey Ikorodu finish 😂.”

ajoke_____stitches:

“This one pass God wen 😢 nah God how far 😂.”

Oluwadamilola____________:

“Celeb baby mama dey one side dey look the video dey wish😂.”

fav_girl_bella:

“Make my bf come learn how to love from portable 😔.”

ebukayfire:

“Baba don reach house 👏❤️ Na house wife get house 💯.”

Aso9876543:

“I see a happy man, no matter where he goes he remembers home. 👏”

Ckcf5n:

“Swear o,even though i wasn't hearing all they were saying,but i came dey smile,love sweet o,but try get money🥰🤗😊.”

aremogucci001:

“Dem don lock this one 😂.”

folasewa.adebayo.75:

“It’s going to be dammy turn tomorrow.”

Xx_reaherna:

“Las las na only this lady portable like genuinely.”

tunia_hair_wigs:

“That one no mean sey make baba no spoil mama face 😂.”

solistar_industrial_machine:

“She’s the real wife others na gold diggers.”

pascal_lee1:

“I never see username on IG way long pass portable wife username omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi. she go soon add her pikin name too.”

Source: Legit.ng