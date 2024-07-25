Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest caused a stir online after telling netizens about flying economy class

The celebrity barman took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself on the plane and explained his reason

Nigerians reacted to Chiefpriest’s post, with many of them claiming that he decided to be ahead of his haters by posting

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, recently flew economy, and he announced it on social media.

The self-styled celebrity barman, known for bragging about his vast wealth and showcasing his luxury lifestyle online, took to his Instagram page to tell fans that he flew economy.

Cubana Chiefpriest flies economy, explains to fans. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram stories, the socialite shared a photo of him inside the aeroplane and accompanied it with a caption explaining his choice of travel.

According to Chiefpriest, he needed to get back home because he had missed his son so much. He then used the opportunity to advise people to be flexible and be like him who can hop on a private jet, first class, business class or economy as the situation requires.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Netizens react to Chiefpriest’s explanation

Cubana Chiefpriest’s explanation after flying economy class amused many Nigerians. Some of them wondered why he needed to explain on his own money. Read some of their comments below:

thephenomenal_girl:

“Na really "report" himself. Before another person go post am. Lmao 🤣.”

Mariam_adun_:

“He had to post it before una go con post am online 😂.”

joykayla19:

“Make we hear word..Who asked him😂.”

Sweetjlo24:

“He had to post it to inform bad belle way dey the plane with am 😂.”

angel_lizzycash:

“Na lie money don finish 😂.”

Unbothered_freaky_:

“Who ask am ?”

Dahcoochiehub

“He run post before person for the flight cast am 😂😂😂😂 Haba Oga no be you say money nah water 😂😂😂 so you’re telling me you can’t get a first class last minute with your money 😂😂😂 Abeg I no fit laugh.”

cindy_john__:

“Baba just first clear una bfor he see himself for social media 😂😂😂.”

duch_sucre:

“Who ask you question? Abi someone snapped you pictures and you were in a hurry to shalaye.”

Mss_jameela:

“Money na water 😂😂.”

Dredzquin:

“No one actually cares bro.”

Marsh_melow_:

“This government touch everybody 😂.”

Obiohaamaka:

“He quickly reported himself😂. Smh.. this celebrity life no easy.”

Iam_leecious:

“Too much shalaye.”

Chiefpriest’s son Obinna descends on dad’s food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trended online a while where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while devouring multiple plates of rice.

Source: Legit.ng