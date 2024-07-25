Reactions have trailed a post by Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke, which was sighted by Legit.ng

This comes after the actress' criticized marriage to her heartthrob, Ugo Nwoke aka Odogwu Silencer

Sharon spoke about spiritual sight in her fresh post and said one would always look stupid to those without it

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja, who recently walked down the aisle with her lover and man of her dreams, Ugo Nwoke, an Abuja billionaire, has made headlines.

It is no longer news that Sharon suffered severe backlash due to her decision to marry Ugo Nwoke.

Many revelations came to light concerning her husband's past life and ex-marriages, but Sharon stood firm in both her decision and her faith.

Recently, the 33-year-old actress shared a post regarding spiritual sight.

What Sharon Ooja said about Spiritual sight

Sharon penned a lengthy post, explaining that one will always look stupid to those without the gift.

She advised naysayers to seek God and ask him for the gift, as it is given freely.

"If you have been blessed with the gift of sight, and I don't mean physical sight,you'll always look stupid, to those who can't see, discernment is a spiritual gift feel free to ask God for it although it's been given to us through the presence of the holy spirit, remember when God drops something in your heart, it's you he spoke to."

"Don't expect the multitude, to ( understand, what they didn't hear.you must act and speak with grace, because you are aware of what the Holyspirit is saying. Your relationship with God is a personal one, and no one should dictate how that relationship should pan out, thats why it's personal. Ask God to give you the gift ... it's given freely"

Reactions to Sharon Ooja's post

@promise_john22:

"Too much shalaye we have moved on."

@quinns_signatures:

"This post is no longer valid … u don enter be say u don enter …anything wey ur eye see u go manage."

@cuddles0704:

"What she wrote is true. The only thing is to ensure it's the holy spirit that you're actually hearing from and not your own voice or conviction."

@obiakwa_ogechi:

"Rest Nne...Enjoy your marriage,no need for all this shalaye."

@insta_glos:

"You go explain tire. You go try convince yourself tire until you tell yourself the truth."

@b.e.l.l.a_b.e.l.l.e:

"Everybody go learn their lesson."

Sharon Ooja ignores claims about new marriage

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja is still buzzing the internet following her recent traditional wedding ceremony.

The movie star ignored naysayers as she added her husband's surname on her social media page a few hours into her wedding.

Legit.ng previously reported that popular celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus made shocking claims about Sharon's marriage.

