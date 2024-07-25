A chat exchange between nightlife enthusiasts Yemolee and his lover, Thayour, has made its way to social media

This is coming hours after Idowu Adeyemi aka Yhemolee, popped the question on Thayour, the love of his life

The chat was dated back to 2018 when the influencer was trying to get Thayour's number via Instagram DM

Nigerians are happy to see Idowu Adeyemi, widely known as Yhemolee and his long-time lover, Thayour, finally married after so many years.

A chat exchange between the duo has now leaked online. It dates back to 2018 when the lovers had just begun talking.

Thayour also revealed in a viral video that she always knew that she would end up being Yhemolee's wife and that she does not expect people to understand what they share.

After their proposal, Yhemolee showed off a chat exchange with finance from 2018. Credit: @yhemo_lee, @thayour_b

Source: Instagram

The chat revealed how Yhemolee tried to sweep Thayour off her feet by being cheesy in her Instagram Direct Message.

The cute and romantic message caused internet users to gush at the duo's love story, which has it's rough edges.

See chat below:

Reactions to Yhemolee's chat

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@gurl_likebella:

"These men sha."

@oriretan_honour:

"Yhemolee, it's unwîse how u & ur partner haven't married yet but have started giving márriàge quotes."

@prettee_dimples:

"All the pickup lines are taken but you aren’t."

@36quote:

"Every love has it own story."

@olamiposi427:

"Ahhh YL no get steeze jor."

@faderheyrha:

"I loveit for her."

Yhemo Lee, lover allegedly set to wed

A video is making the rounds, allegedly showing the aso ebi that Yhemo Lee and his lover will use for their upcoming wedding.

In the recording, a green lace and gold gel were kept in a white goodie bag with the hashtag TYLoverocks24 written on it.

The post generated reactions among fans; some congratulated the couple, while others disagreed with the writer.

Source: Legit.ng