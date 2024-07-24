Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney, has revealed why he is cautious about ladies in the United States

In a video recording, Whitemoney shared that one should not be deceived by the attractive appearances of these ladies

The BBN winner stated that most of them already have multiple kids and are baby mamas, and he does not plan to take care of another man's kids

Nigerian musician Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney, sparked controversy online after he discussed women living in the United States.

In a video that has gone viral, Whitemoney, who is currently visiting the US, shared that he tends to be very careful when approaching a lady who live in that part of the world.

BBN Whitemoney shares experience with US ladies. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

The BBN winner noted that most of these women look good and have flat tummies. However, one would be shocked to learn they have several kids and are baby mamas.

Furthermore, he cleared that air and affirmed that he has no plans of being with a woman who already has kids, thereby taking care of another man's children.

Whitemoney's clip has sparked online discourse, with many Nigerians throwing shades his way.

Watch video below:

Internet users react to Whitemoney's observation

Here is how some Nigerians reacted to Whitemoney's video:

@datsalesman:

"U sef resemble baby mama."

@grey_fleur:

"For every baby mama, there is a corresponding baby father, therefore America is also full of baby daddy’s"

@mizzjanee:

"Myopic mindset."

@emeka_:

"Baby daddy full there too. Them never serious."

@robert_o_frances:

"Coming from someone who was raised by a single mother."

@watermelonshuga._:

"Everyday I keep wondering why people online don't like this Whitemoney? I genuinely don't know why. He seems very cool."

@o5story:

"Okay. You're in America. Now we know."

@hettybrownunlimited:

"The babies have fathers too. But, the woman is the only one carrying d stigma."

Whitemoney Sheds Light on the Genre

Big Brother Naija hero and singer White Money shut the mouths of critics as he revealed that his music is not of the Afrobeats genre.

The Reality TV star made this known during his guest appearance on the most recent edition of The House Chronicles podcast.

He explained further that he spoke confidently about how his genre, which he tagged Kum Kum music, transcends all other kinds of music.

