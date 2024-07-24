A Nigerian lady who brought her grandmother to the UK to meet her first grandchild has captured the attention of many online

In the video, she explains that she managed to secure the visa independently and received it in just five days, without opting for priority processing

Despite a hiccup with immigration due to an error on the flight ticket, the issue was eventually resolved

Lady brings her mother to the UK. Photo credit: @nursemj07

Source: TikTok

Although she was delayed by immigration because of a mistake they made on the flight ticket but eventually they got it resolved. The video was posted by @nursemj01.

Watch the video below:

ShopML said:

“Congratulations Nurse Mj.”

Nurseify wrote:

“Pls how did u fo it ooo.”

NurseMJ responded:

“Kindly subscribe to my YouTube channel, I’ll share everything you need to know about the application and to get it approved.”

Nusysuzy:

“Welcome mummy.”

Sadiq Quaribat:

“Congrtulations my fav nurse.”

Deora_beauty2:

“Congratulations ma’am.”

Special64538:

“Congratulations grandma..we love you,”

Mai_events_&_decors:

“Lord give me this testimony.”

Dera's_kitchen:

“I and my mom soon.”

Momma bga:

“Congratulations I connect to this Grace.”

Theugcgurl:

“Congratulations and Grandma you're welcome.”

The Dr Em:

“Congratulations to you. You look so much like your mum.”

Funmilayo Abiodun770:

“Congratulations dear. Grandma welcome ma.”

Growithelianah:

“Welcome mama.”

Summy:

“Yaa Allah u know my heart.”

Renee 221:

“This i want to do for my mom God help me.”

Terriurgly:

“I hope your mother inlaw will follow after.”

