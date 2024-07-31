Nigerian musician Paul Okoye of the PSquare was recently on air at Naija FM, where he spoke about the planned August 1st national protests

When asked if he would participate in the planned civil disobedience by some Nigerians, he turned down the offer and shared what he would rather spend his time doing

King Rudy also spoke about the 2023 elections and how it affected his decision not to participate in the upcoming protests

Ace Nigerian music star Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare group was recently on air at Naija FM, and he used that opportunity to join the trending conversation surrounding the planned national protests, which are set to kick off on August 1st, 2024.

While on a media tour to promote his new song, Vitamin D, the OAP asked King Rudy to share his thoughts about the upcoming protests.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the PSquare shares his thoughts about the upcoming August 1st protests. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, King Rudy explained why he won't be participating in the protests and how the 2023 elections affected his psyche.

"Nothing concerns me again" - King Rudy

The singer noted that he has decided to stay away from Nigeria's politics and anything about it till he thinks otherwise.

Rudy said the last time he actively participated in the country's politics and tried to help bring change, Nigerians didn't listen to him, and nothing happened, so he decided to mind his business.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Paul and his brother Peter Okoye declared their support for the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, during the 2023 elections.

Watch Paul Okoye's interview below:

King Rudy's recent interview stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral interview:

@kingsliveth:

"He did his very best during the last election 👏❤️🙌🔥. Take your flowers."

@teensgram_afrika:

"Toyin Abraham, we have not forgotten you! "When I heard the ideas Tinubu shared with me, I was convinced he's God's sent"

@nonny._blaq:

"Nice response, before they tag him protest organizer."

@ebychytoo:

"All man don taya.. Cos the people who actually need help are the ones who have made theirselves available as tools for their oppressors to use..."

@officialbumsy:

"He said what he said with his full chest."

@adenike.ashaolu:

"Why u go the radio Station when u know say nothing concern u oga, na the am building my own country now made me laugh."

@mamaariella:

"A lot of us who were extremely vocal using our platforms to clamour for good governance , speaking openly against evil politicians and for people to vote with their conscience and for things to get better, most have now all resigned to sit down watch."

@edwinmegwa:

"Toyin Abraham has to explain to the youth the discussion she had with the president."

@billion_dollarbabyyy:

"Better o please before they come for you!"

@chibuogwu.j:

"Yes nothing concern us wey vote obi, if u vote ur jagaban carry the cross on ur head!!!"

Paul Okoye appreciates his ex-wife Anita

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita Okoye made an interesting spectacle online during the Mother's Day celebration.

The PSquare member, who has a good relationship with the mother of his children, made a special post for her on the eventful day.

Anita, in response to the heartwarming message, made known her feelings as the post made headlines.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng