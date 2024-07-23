Ubi Franklin is the happiest man on earth right now as he cruises around town in his brand-new ride

Recall that Legit.ng reported that one of the biggest musicians in Africa, David Adeleke aka Davido, gifted the talented manager an exquisite ride

In a new video that is now making the rounds on social media, Ubi disclosed that his car is worth a whooping N68 Million

Haters have nothing on Davido's wife, Chioma's manager, Ubi Franklin, as he received a kind gesture from his friend earlier in the day.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reproted that David Adeleke aka Davido extended his kindness to his long-time friend Ubi Franklin by gifting him a luxurious vehicle.

Ubi Franklin says his new car is worth N68M.

Source: Instagram

In a recent development, Ubi, who is still basking in the euphoria of his new ride, revealed while taking a ride in the car that it is worth N68 million.

He also noted to the individual beside him that it takes a lot for a friend to gift one a car of that magnitude.

Ubi revealed that it only suggests that such a friend valued his friendship. While driving, he stopped at a fuel station to fill the car tank for the first time.

"First furling, he said"

Nigerians react to Ubi Franklin's post

@checkersfabrics:

"You deserve it Ubi… the love you have for Chioma and David is so real. Congratulations."

@fekomiceo:

"One day I will tell the world how a good person you have been behind cameras."

@yomicasual:

"Congratulations brother."

@richie.richie127:

"Congratulations Brotherly ! 30BG."

@cooandre:

"Congrats brother you deserve everything good."

@iamchimakingsley:

"Davido is your friend and business associate and not your inlaw sir."

@omotolas_:

"You deserve it and more."

VDM accuses Ubi Franklin of duping man of N10.5M

Nigerian social media activist Very Dark Man has called out one of singer Davido’s friends, Ubi Franklin.

VDM accused Ubi Franklin of stealing and using Davido’s name to extort money from upcoming musicians.

The social media activist gave details of the situation while sharing proof of payment transactions.

