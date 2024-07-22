Social media personality, Saida Boj, has expressed displeasure at the way BBNaija Soma and Ilebaye posed for pictures

According to her, they gave off the vibe that something was going on with them and it was disrespectful to his girlfriend Angel

She added that boundaries must be set in the relationship and Angel must speak up and not pretend that she is cool with how she is being treated

Social media personality, Sarah Idaje Ojone, aka Saida Boj, has shared her opinion on the picture taken by former Big Brother Naija housemates Somadina Anyama, aka Soma, and Ilebaye Odiniya.

In the photo, Ilebaye wore a bikini that left little to the imagination. Soma was behind her rocking a white shirt and holding a phone.

Saida said that was the problem with dating small boys and it was disrespectful to BBNaija Angel, Soma's girlfriend.

She said that anyone who sees the picture would think that they were dating. She wondered if they were dating or if Angel had broken up with Soma.

According to Saida Boj, there should be boundaries in relationships and Soma should respect that especially if he is dating a baddie.

She added that Angel must call Soma to order and her video got several reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Saida Boj's video

Several Instagram users have reacted to Saida's video. See some of the comments below:

@big_sssam:

"You talk too much, face your work… And face your family."

@__iam_adaeze:

"If Angel come for you, e go bloody o."

@__vkey_____:

"You call him baby because he is your kid."

@_darkmelaninnn:

"Why I left my relationship. That’s so disrespectful hanging out with girls."

@happiest_gurl07:

"I agree with you. If Soma is still dating Angel, this picture was so distasteful. Even if it was an innocent pic the fact that he posted it on his snap and if it was even more insulting. Chai!"

@lookingfor_eve:

"Why you dey vex on top person relationship? Na your relationship?"

